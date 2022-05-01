 Skip to content
(Your Central Valley)   Pickpocketed and stranded influencer at Coachella fundraises $64K for Uber driver. Five stars, would definitely drive her again   (yourcentralvalley.com) divider line
    More: Cool, High school, Akon, Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, new phone, Becca Moore, Raul Torres, rental car keys, music festival  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Without a thought to taxes at all...
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So the TikkyTox and Influencers aren't entirely useless.
But it's a Planck percentage.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how do we know Raul wasn't lying, and wasn't looking to take advantage of a naive influencer who thought they were doing a good deed?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This smells a lot like simp Reddit BS
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kkinnison: how do we know Raul wasn't lying, and wasn't looking to take advantage of a naive influencer who thought they were doing a good deed?


Or this is the bum buying hipsters gas with his last 20?
/ fml fark is making me cynical
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: So the TikkyTox and Influencers aren't entirely useless.
But it's a Planck percentage.


Kinda thought this, too. Apparently there is a good influencer out there. Great story.
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Without a thought to taxes at all...


Lol, if you get $64k in unexpected income you're not sweating the taxes!
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm going to choose to beleive this happened.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As a former Uber Driver, there is literally no way that trip cost $64,000

I had a weekly repeat customer who didn't like flying from Dallas to Houston and the most it cost was $500. Yes it was a long drive but it paid well. Not $64,000 well but it did pay for gas for the trip
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like a grift all the way down really...If your really an important "influencer" then you would have had
a credit card in your name, that you could have gotten sent to you overnight and a hotel room to wait in..
If you're a sleazy grifter, you make up some heartwarming tale and use that sappy story to rake in enough
extra money for your trip (that you probably didn't pay for either) to cover your drug and alcohol and
a little more so you make some money off doing more nothing than you normal...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Sounds like a grift all the way down really...If your really an important "influencer" then you would have had
a credit card in your name, that you could have gotten sent to you overnight and a hotel room to wait in..
If you're a sleazy grifter, you make up some heartwarming tale and use that sappy story to rake in enough
extra money for your trip (that you probably didn't pay for either) to cover your drug and alcohol and
a little more so you make some money off doing more nothing than you normal...


If only we could all be so lucky.  But most people would rather cup Muck's sack.
 
