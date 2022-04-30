 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Scary: deputy escorting inmate to psych evaluation goes missing along with inmate. Weird: she was escorting him alone, in violation of policy. Hmm: he didn't have a psych evaluation scheduled   (huffpost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She turned in her retirement papers after 16 years on the job.
At 56 years old.
And cannot draw social security until she is 65.
And yeah.
I have questions.

And the whole prisoner thing is weird, too
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think they're in love.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: I think they're in love.


Yeah, she may think that. She's probably gonna wind up dead after all of this.

And my response to that will be:
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.whio.com/news/trending/alabama-corrections-officer-murder-suspect-missing-after-transport-courthouse/DWSTKPACXZGPFH3FBHRD3VPQAA/

Yeah, the evidence is pointing to her helping him escape, just need the details.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she related to Sarah Huckabee? Eye think she might be.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, I hope I get an escort like that when I'm finally caught. But hopefully she won't look like Vince Neil.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wow, I hope I get an escort like that when I'm finally caught. But hopefully she won't look like Vince Neil.


Montly Cüre is some okay looking girls.
 
JRoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I think they're in love.


Uh oh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sometimes, women don't help the cause for women to be respected as equals.

Inexplicably, most often when it involves POS, White Trash, ACTUAL MURDERING men.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Clinton_Correctional_Facility_escape

Certainly looks like a repeat
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Sometimes, women don't help the cause for women to be respected as equals.

Inexplicably, most often when it involves POS, White Trash, ACTUAL MURDERING men.


Because no one wants a beta.
I'm a bata. But occasionally get lucky because I'm covered in ink.
 
Katwang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Two Whites on the run from the law would not raise a single eyebrow in Alabama.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Sometimes, women don't help the cause for women to be respected as equals
Inexplicably, most often when it involves POS, White Trash, ACTUAL MURDERING men.


A man who would murder someone for you makes a girl feel secure.
 
akede
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can see the charm in the appearance.. Dude looks like a twin.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

akede: [Fark user image image 287x400]

I can see the charm in the appearance.. Dude looks like a twin.


Maybe the two of them are just looking for a quiet place together.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Vicki White, the assistant director of corrections in Lauderdale County, and inmate Casey Cole White"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

puffy999: cryinoutloud: I think they're in love.

Yeah, she may think that. She's probably gonna wind up dead after all of this.

And my response to that will be:
[media.giphy.com image 480x265]


 I could not tell if that was the original footage or the SNL skit.

\only had two beers
\\so far
\\\three for the third beer
 
Denjiro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
White on White crime?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight
 
