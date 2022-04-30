 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Video of the Andover Tornado shows roofs flying off houses like turrets off Russian tanks   (youtube.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2022 at 7:17 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOLY SHIT!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Kansas relatives used to come visit us in Colorado and say, "Gosh, I don't know you can live here with all these mountains."  You know, the beautiful mountains that enrich the soul and prevent tornadoes.  They were serious.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now live in the foothills, and my mother from Illinois always tells me "I know you call them hills, but to me those are mountains."   I saw her point the first time I tried skiing.  Not just doing it, but watching people ski down from the top.

But having grown up in IL, I find surrounding hills very comforting and sheltering.  In IL it feels like you're in 2D outer space.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bend over Andover
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry, Andover.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Having just gone through a much weaker one here.. damm.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Sorry, Andover.


There's still been no reports of injuries or deaths. It could have been so much worse. There are a lot of people who live in that area.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's no place like home; there's no place like home
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I could watch that over Andover
 
stevecore
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sucks. And despite an increase and frequency. "Drill baby drill!"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Sorry, Andover.


Huh?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.