(Independent)   Sorry we rerouted your Sacramento-Anchorage freight to our Atlanta hub. Also really sorry about the 5 million bees we left out on the tarmac all day, oops   (independent.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I flew from Anchorage to Atlanta and holy fark even with a layover in SLC that's a long farking flight in itself.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes.  Leaving live animals/insects out in direct sunlight, especially on a surface that soaks up the heat, can be deadly to such animals.  The fact that the farking airline is just going "Whoops!" and is taking no responsibility for the death of all those creatures that are rather important to crops is expected, but rather disappointing.  IMO, an animal cruelty case should be made, but I highly doubt that will happen.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: Yes.  Leaving live animals/insects out in direct sunlight, especially on a surface that soaks up the heat, can be deadly to such animals.  The fact that the farking airline is just going "Whoops!" and is taking no responsibility for the death of all those creatures that are rather important to crops is expected, but rather disappointing.  IMO, an animal cruelty case should be made, but I highly doubt that will happen.


The airlines repeat this tragedy over and over every year. They don't care.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: The airlines repeat this tragedy over and over every year. They don't care.


They won't, unless their bottom line gets hit.  That'll only happen if something like fines are involved.  I'd suggest $1 per bee that died.  Given that honey bees weigh maybe 0.15 grams and there were 800 pounds of bees, you're talking maybe 3 million dollars for that one batch of bees.  Maybe then they'll take better care of the live things they transport.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They paid for insurance, right?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: edmo: The airlines repeat this tragedy over and over every year. They don't care.

They won't, unless their bottom line gets hit.  That'll only happen if something like fines are involved.  I'd suggest $1 per bee that died.  Given that honey bees weigh maybe 0.15 grams and there were 800 pounds of bees, you're talking maybe 3 million dollars for that one batch of bees.  Maybe then they'll take better care of the live things they transport.


just did a quick check.  3 pounds of bee's cost $150, so that is about $40k

That doesn't even pay for the fuel for the flight
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Article that doesn't require you to sign up: https://www.businessinsider.in/thelife/news/millions-of-bees-being-transported-on-a-delta-flight-died-in-extreme-heat-after-being-left-on-the-tarmac-in-atlanta/articleshow/91206967.cms
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nature:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mankind:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Shouldn't be any problem replacing all those natural services with our own network.  After all, we're smarter than nature.  That's why we broke it all.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yet an other company acting like they provide a service
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

casey17: Article that doesn't require you to sign up: https://www.businessinsider.in/thelife/news/millions-of-bees-being-transported-on-a-delta-flight-died-in-extreme-heat-after-being-left-on-the-tarmac-in-atlanta/articleshow/91206967.cms


Thanks for link. I was just assuming it was Spirit.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not just the bees themselves but all the farmers' livelihoods, the crops that might not make it, and finally the possibility of food shortages. And bees are not having a good time of it as it is.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...Nicolas Cage nods approvingly...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is going to be a shiatstorm of a lawsuit.

Don't they have more local specialized companies for bee pollination?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Not just the bees themselves but all the farmers' livelihoods, the crops that might not make it, and finally the possibility of food shortages. And bees are not having a good time of it as it is.

[preview.redd.it image 640x853]


💕
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where was Oprah last seen?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I know what 5 pounds of crickets sound like. Couldn't even imagine 800 pounds of bees.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The feds need to investigate this.  Were the bees rerouted by russians or russian hackers in an attempt to make the coming famine worse?  It is likely.  Of course the russians want alaskans to not have bees.  It is a classic strat.  Starve the enemy.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I know what 5 pounds of crickets sound like. Couldn't even imagine 800 pounds of bees.


Now they sound like bee flat.
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anchorage, Atlanta, they both start with A. Easy mistake to make, especially since they aren't 5,000 miles apart on opposite ends of the continent or anything.
 
aremmes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked Oprah's house? I hear she likes bees.

techaeris.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This is going to be a shiatstorm of a lawsuit.

Don't they have more local specialized companies for bee pollination?


Yes! In Sacramento!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I know what 5 pounds of crickets sound like. Couldn't even imagine 800 pounds of bees.


They're pretty quiet, unless you piss them off.  Or in this case, kill them all.
 
