(Some Guy)   Recalculating: GPS + BAC = OUI   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn French and their drunk driving.

/until the headline is fixed
//it originally said OUI
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Damn French and their drunk driving.

/until the headline is fixed
//it originally said OUI


I think it means operating under the influence.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Damn French and their drunk driving.

/until the headline is fixed
//it originally said OUI


FTA: "Authorities issued the woman a summons for Operating Under the Influence."
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they mean OAMVWUTIOA. JFC journalists are lazy.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day it was a DWI and you f*cking wore it like a badge. Good thing they pussified it and I stopped driving before I started drinking to dull the pain.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Boo_Guy: Damn French and their drunk driving.

/until the headline is fixed
//it originally said OUI

FTA: "Authorities issued the woman a summons for Operating Under the Influence."


Oh, like we read the article first.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


¿Que?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.newscentermaine.comView Full Size


She shoulda taken the elevator.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black_Lazerus: Boo_Guy: Damn French and their drunk driving.

/until the headline is fixed
//it originally said OUI

I think it means operating under the influence.


New Rising Sun: FTA: "Authorities issued the woman a summons for Operating Under the Influence."


///and if I'm wrong my post will be right at the top so everyone can see it and roast me for it

ArcadianRefugee: Oh, like we read the article first.


Yea that would be my downfall in this case.

Unless I can blame the anonymous person that gave me a month of TF last week instead.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x626]

¿Que?


Hey - I had that one!  It was my freshman year at CU!!

/the Girls of Boulder is why I chose CU over MIT
//well, that and free laundry and cooking services were just 30 miles away
///my parents eventually got tired of that and moved out of state themselves
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Demi Moore Oui image 474x626]

¿Que?


Welcome to the Jungle by Gun N' Roses just popped into my head for some reason.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x626]

¿Que?


Dammit not fast enough.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google Maps will give walking directions. She was probably following that.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Boo_Guy: Damn French and their drunk driving.

/until the headline is fixed
//it originally said OUI

FTA: "Authorities issued the woman a summons for Operating Under the Influence."


Was she performing surgery as well?
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Back in my day it was a DWI and you f*cking wore it like a badge. Good thing they pussified it and I stopped driving before I started drinking to dull the pain.


We got a bad ass over here
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody?
Allstate TV Ad: GPS Mayhem
Youtube j4WI9Z6MK_k
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I think they mean OAMVWUTIOA. JFC journalists are lazy.


Odious And Malodorous Venting With Utter Tastelessness Invoking Obligatory Asphyxia?   I mean it's not polite but it's usually not worth police involvement - seems unlikely to me
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: [media.newscentermaine.com image 750x422]

She shoulda taken the elevator.


Do both: use the escalator.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Nobody?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4WI9Z6MK_k?start=10]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
GPS + BAC = NON!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Boo_Guy: Damn French and their drunk driving.

/until the headline is fixed
//it originally said OUI

FTA: "Authorities issued the woman a summons for Operating Under the Influence."


Man, I thought you hadda be a doctor to qualify for that one.  But I guess there's probly no law for that.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x626]

¿Que?


I was more of a "Swank" man myself.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Google Maps will give walking directions. She was probably following that.


Apple Maps directed me down a bike path one time.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised this wasn't Wisconsin
 
Katwang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this the parking deck version of dine & dash? You don't have the $2.75 to pay the attendant so you try and sneak out the back door.
 
