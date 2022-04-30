 Skip to content
(MSN)   What does "overserved" really mean? 'One of the men had a reading on a portable breath test of .13 blood alcohol content more than five hours after he was taken into custody, the other tested at .19 after over eight hours in custody, police said'   (msn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTA  The legal presumption of intoxication is .08.    The medical presumption of intoxication is .15 BAC. The very low standard of .08 BAC is only used for driving offenses and the men were not driving when kidnapped by police for drinking in a bar.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: FTA  The legal presumption of intoxication is .08.    The medical presumption of intoxication is .15 BAC. The very low standard of .08 BAC is only used for driving offenses and the men were not driving when kidnapped by police for drinking in a bar.


true buy your BAC drops at like .015 per hour.  S8 8 hours at .15 is another.12 giving a total BAC of .31 for the second guy
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A check of the group's bar tab showed they had been served 27 drinks in a 90-minute period, including 22-ounce beers and shots of hard liquor.

A drink every ~3 minutes, but for the group. This group is at least two persons, with no upper limit specified. It included beers and shots, with no amounts given. So, let's say they each ordered a beer and a shot when they sat down, there's 4 drinks right there. They repeat 6 times (Order shots and beers), means they ordered drinks about every 15 minutes. That seems... Reasonable, I guess?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cop is also the local liquor licensing agent, and was working a paid gig at Dave and Busters. He stuck his nose into the party and blamed the bartender for "over serving", and the bartender was fired.

Pure speculation, but if I had to guess, officer power trip was trying to bang the bartender, got rejected one too many times, and decided to flex his "Authoriti' and get her fired.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What does "Over served" really mean?

Sounds like a mom joke.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eurotrader: kidnapped by police for drinking in a bar


s1.ticketm.netView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Presumably bartenders have a responsibility not to serve visibly drunk guests and to cut people off when things get overboard. But bartenders work for tips and happy drunks throw cash like confetti
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blastoh: eurotrader: FTA  The legal presumption of intoxication is .08.    The medical presumption of intoxication is .15 BAC. The very low standard of .08 BAC is only used for driving offenses and the men were not driving when kidnapped by police for drinking in a bar.

true buy your BAC drops at like .015 per hour.  S8 8 hours at .15 is another.12 giving a total BAC of .31 for the second guy


The problem with drinking that much that fast is that a lot of the booze still.hasn't been absorbed yet. In this case both likely peaked well above the tested levels, while they were in custody.
OTOH, I am inclined to agree that Ossifer Triple Dipper was in fact power tripping, possibly for exactly the reason stated.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A check of the group's bar tab showed they had been served 27 drinks in a 90-minute period, including 22-ounce beers and shots of hard liquor.

A drink every ~3 minutes, but for the group. This group is at least two persons, with no upper limit specified.


Could be up to 7, so that's 4 drinks per person in 90 minutes.

Roll up to the bar and everyone has a shot, and orders a beer. About 30 minutes later, everyone has another beer. About 30 minutes later, everyone has another beer. Cops get involved and each person has less than 4 drinks since they arrived an hour and a half ago.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The size of the group is in dispute, with police saying it was a group of four and the restaurant saying it could have been as many as seven people.

End result is these two guys taken to the drunk tank have between 2 and 5 "friends" who saw cops show up and immediately bailed to leave them behind.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blastoh: eurotrader: FTA  The legal presumption of intoxication is .08.    The medical presumption of intoxication is .15 BAC. The very low standard of .08 BAC is only used for driving offenses and the men were not driving when kidnapped by police for drinking in a bar.

true buy your BAC drops at like .015 per hour.  S8 8 hours at .15 is another.12 giving a total BAC of .31 for the second guy


I had always heard that BAC actually rises for several hours after your last drink, since what they are testing for are alcohol metabolites produced as the liver converts alcohol to other substances.

But what do I know.
 
