 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Great Resignation or Great Mid-life Crisis?   (vox.com) divider line
54
    More: Interesting, Labor, Labour economics, Employment, Knowledge management, American workers, Knowledge worker, Laborer, Death  
•       •       •

1201 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 30 Apr 2022 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's absolutely unfathomable that people don't want to put up with shiat like this anymore:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: It's absolutely unfathomable that people don't want to put up with shiat like this anymore:

[Fark user image 700x801][Fark user image 700x629]


And the very next day EVERYONE quit.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: It's absolutely unfathomable that people don't want to put up with shiat like this anymore:


Haha good luck with that!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark!  I forgot to get the sports car and side piece!

Dang it!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: It's absolutely unfathomable that people don't want to put up with shiat like this anymore:

[Fark user image 700x801][Fark user image 700x629]


I can't tell if that's real, but maybe Mr. Poe at EEOO can figure it out.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going through a pandemic where a lot of people died and you spent it locked down for X amount of time, with the looming climate change crisis on the horizon, kind of puts things into perspective about what might actually be important in life.

/Especially with the added realization that, despite doing all the things you were told to do to get the American dream, the powers that be will just keep yanking that football. Why suffer a job when the payoff's not gonna be worth it?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every plague in history causes a rise in the cost of labour. I don't remember reading of employers in the past being such pissy little biatches about paying that cost. Perhaps history didn't record the cries of 'People doth not wante to worke anyemore'.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The Job Creators": "Why you no like the whip? The whip is gud. Come back for more whip. You have to."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chewd: Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.


I blame Cell phones and Microsoft.
They set the example of providing the appearance of providing a good/service.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There have been quite a lot of older workers leaving my workplace though most are well past midlife, they're in their 50s and 60s. Some are leaving for other jobs (we're an ad agency) and others are kinda semi retiring. (shrug)
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Megathuma: It's absolutely unfathomable that people don't want to put up with shiat like this anymore:

[Fark user image 700x801][Fark user image 700x629]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looking for a better opportunity myself.  60 applications in trying to get what I am qualified for.

Total of four interviews and one ghost.   I really don't like this.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Every plague in history causes a rise in the cost of labour. I don't remember reading of employers in the past being such pissy little biatches about paying that cost. Perhaps history didn't record the cries of 'People doth not wante to worke anyemore'.


Oh, this one is easy!

Capitalism had not yet sunken it's teeth so deeply into the world yet at the time of all previous plagues.

Our current system requires growth, always growth.
Line must go up. Profit is not enough.
Renegotiation with the working class will not be tolerated.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There is just an excess of people that have realized that they are too old to put up with this shiat anymore. At any age.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: Going through a pandemic where a lot of people died and you spent it locked down for X amount of time, with the looming climate change crisis on the horizon, kind of puts things into perspective about what might actually be important in life.

/Especially with the added realization that, despite doing all the things you were told to do to get the American dream, the powers that be will just keep yanking that football. Why suffer a job when the payoff's not gonna be worth it?


chewd: Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The thing about "let's go back to normal" is that "normal" doesn't necessarily mean "good".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bought a skateboard for my midlife crisis.  Riding a skateboard is not like riding a bike. I had to relearn.  I've only crashed a few times.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank god my landlord accepts hearty handshakes in lieu of money.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I bought a skateboard for my midlife crisis.  Riding a skateboard is not like riding a bike. I had to relearn.  I've only crashed a few times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would quit if I could.  I don't hate my job.  In fact, I usually like the work I do.  However, there is always something I would rather be doing.  But I have bills to pay and I don't have enough in my investments to pull the lever and enjoy not working.  I'm hoping to do it in about five years, though the recent direction of the stock market is making that less likely.  I'm hoping for a rebound very soon to make up for the losses.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: Looking for a better opportunity myself.  60 applications in trying to get what I am qualified for.

Total of four interviews and one ghost.   I really don't like this.


I quit my highest paying gig ever last April. With bonuses, I was just at 100K.

I've taken the last year off. Moved from Tx to Ma.

There's a growing terror in the back of my head that I won't be able to find another remote only gig but at the same time, the wife and I now only need 40k/yr to survive. Anything above that is gravy. Having figured that out, the terror is keeping at bay, but I'd rather stick around the 75k/yr level so we at least have breathing room and the ability to save some for later.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: chewd: Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.

I blame Cell phones and Microsoft.
They set the example of providing the appearance of providing a good/service.


Microsoft? Good service? No. Just the elephant in the room and gave away software to public schools.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Thank god my landlord accepts hearty handshakes jobs in lieu of money.


FTFY
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: ByOwlLight: Going through a pandemic where a lot of people died and you spent it locked down for X amount of time, with the looming climate change crisis on the horizon, kind of puts things into perspective about what might actually be important in life.

/Especially with the added realization that, despite doing all the things you were told to do to get the American dream, the powers that be will just keep yanking that football. Why suffer a job when the payoff's not gonna be worth it?

chewd: Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.

[Fark user image 850x850]

The thing about "let's go back to normal" is that "normal" doesn't necessarily mean "good".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 748x500]


The actual article is about people with good pay (and probably good savings on account of that) taking what amounts to early retirements:

"the greatest growth in resignations was among people aged 40 to 60 and those with a tenure of more than 10 years.

Among the more financially stable set, quits are being driven byeverything from a desire to continue working remotely to a greater search for meaning to simply having the means to do so. Columbia Business School professor Adam Galinsky calls this iteration of the Great Resignation the "great midlife crisis."


You can't imagine how terribly unsurprised I am that one of Fark's "special" regulars clearly didn't read the article before he went fishing for his copypasta gifs.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Rapmaster2000: I bought a skateboard for my midlife crisis.  Riding a skateboard is not like riding a bike. I had to relearn.  I've only crashed a few times.

[Fark user image 425x340]


This is how I feel.  I'm not dumb enough to go to the skatepark... yet.

A friend of mine never stopped skating.  He recently broke his bifocals at the skatepark.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know retirees are not going back
Once you find out you can survive without doing slave labor, sleep in, watch youtube all day, you never want to go back.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Bith Set Me Up: ByOwlLight: Going through a pandemic where a lot of people died and you spent it locked down for X amount of time, with the looming climate change crisis on the horizon, kind of puts things into perspective about what might actually be important in life.

/Especially with the added realization that, despite doing all the things you were told to do to get the American dream, the powers that be will just keep yanking that football. Why suffer a job when the payoff's not gonna be worth it?

chewd: Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.

[Fark user image 850x850]

The thing about "let's go back to normal" is that "normal" doesn't necessarily mean "good".

[Fark user image 720x774]


That was also 1917.  Just saying.  We're not the first.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Megathuma: It's absolutely unfathomable that people don't want to put up with shiat like this anymore:

[Fark user image image 700x801][Fark user image image 700x629]


I hope someone burned the building down, with that asshole in it
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lots of people never came back after the pandemic layoffs at my job. Some refused, a few died. Not even a full year, and more of the oldest workers are leaving. Union job, and they all confirm they're not retiring; just going to take a little time off, then find something else for the next few years until retirement to get that pension. But whatever they do, it won't be this or for this company they all say.

We're all too young to work ourselves to death, let alone eat shiat in the process because management wants to take their frustrations out on employees. Many companies are going to suffer because this slave wage system will no longer be tolerated, thus unsustainable.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Private_Citizen: Bith Set Me Up: ByOwlLight: Going through a pandemic where a lot of people died and you spent it locked down for X amount of time, with the looming climate change crisis on the horizon, kind of puts things into perspective about what might actually be important in life.

/Especially with the added realization that, despite doing all the things you were told to do to get the American dream, the powers that be will just keep yanking that football. Why suffer a job when the payoff's not gonna be worth it?

chewd: Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.

[Fark user image 850x850]

The thing about "let's go back to normal" is that "normal" doesn't necessarily mean "good".

[Fark user image 720x774]

That was also 1917.  Just saying.  We're not the first.


You're not wrong, and I'm still tired of lining in 'historic' times.
 
Snort
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Darkmeer: Looking for a better opportunity myself.  60 applications in trying to get what I am qualified for.

Total of four interviews and one ghost.   I really don't like this.

I quit my highest paying gig ever last April. With bonuses, I was just at 100K.

I've taken the last year off. Moved from Tx to Ma.

There's a growing terror in the back of my head that I won't be able to find another remote only gig but at the same time, the wife and I now only need 40k/yr to survive. Anything above that is gravy. Having figured that out, the terror is keeping at bay, but I'd rather stick around the 75k/yr level so we at least have breathing room and the ability to save some for later.


You're supposed to choose a place to move to with a lower cost of living!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Rapmaster2000: Private_Citizen: Bith Set Me Up: ByOwlLight: Going through a pandemic where a lot of people died and you spent it locked down for X amount of time, with the looming climate change crisis on the horizon, kind of puts things into perspective about what might actually be important in life.

/Especially with the added realization that, despite doing all the things you were told to do to get the American dream, the powers that be will just keep yanking that football. Why suffer a job when the payoff's not gonna be worth it?

chewd: Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.

[Fark user image 850x850]

The thing about "let's go back to normal" is that "normal" doesn't necessarily mean "good".

[Fark user image 720x774]

That was also 1917.  Just saying.  We're not the first.

You're not wrong, and I'm still tired of lining in 'historic' times.


Today's distracting buzzword of denial is "unprecedented times".
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mid-life crisis is generally between 40 and 60 so I am past that.

I am retiring in June (don't know why it's called that - I am already tired).

No matter how much time I spend training co-workers between now and then, I guarantee they will be calling for assistance. I'll have to look at what to reasonably charge as a contractor and keep the hours restricted to my specific areas of expertise
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Megathuma: It's absolutely unfathomable that people don't want to put up with shiat like this anymore:

[Fark user image 700x801][Fark user image 700x629]

[Fark user image image 700x403]
[Fark user image image 700x297]
[Fark user image image 700x298]
[Fark user image image 700x324]
[Fark user image image 700x307]


"You Can't Fire ME! I QUIT"
that'll show 'em
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: baronbloodbath: Rapmaster2000: I bought a skateboard for my midlife crisis.  Riding a skateboard is not like riding a bike. I had to relearn.  I've only crashed a few times.

[Fark user image 425x340]

This is how I feel.  I'm not dumb enough to go to the skatepark... yet.

A friend of mine never stopped skating.  He recently broke his bifocals at the skatepark.


Looks like Tony Hawk did a 720 for SI last year, so you've still got good company.

https://www.si.com/extra-mustard/2021/01/28/tony-hawk-720-age-52-video
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Private_Citizen: Bith Set Me Up: ByOwlLight: Going through a pandemic where a lot of people died and you spent it locked down for X amount of time, with the looming climate change crisis on the horizon, kind of puts things into perspective about what might actually be important in life.

/Especially with the added realization that, despite doing all the things you were told to do to get the American dream, the powers that be will just keep yanking that football. Why suffer a job when the payoff's not gonna be worth it?

chewd: Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.

[Fark user image 850x850]

The thing about "let's go back to normal" is that "normal" doesn't necessarily mean "good".

[Fark user image 720x774]

That was also 1917.  Just saying.  We're not the first.


In 1917, they treated the emergencies like they were emergencies. In these times, the sentiment "we're in this together" lasted about two weeks before big businesses went "Fark you, get back to work".
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snort: chaoswolf: Darkmeer: Looking for a better opportunity myself.  60 applications in trying to get what I am qualified for.

Total of four interviews and one ghost.   I really don't like this.

I quit my highest paying gig ever last April. With bonuses, I was just at 100K.

I've taken the last year off. Moved from Tx to Ma.

There's a growing terror in the back of my head that I won't be able to find another remote only gig but at the same time, the wife and I now only need 40k/yr to survive. Anything above that is gravy. Having figured that out, the terror is keeping at bay, but I'd rather stick around the 75k/yr level so we at least have breathing room and the ability to save some for later.

You're supposed to choose a place to move to with a lower cost of living!


Moving out of Texas makes it worth it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Private_Citizen: Rapmaster2000: Private_Citizen: Bith Set Me Up: ByOwlLight: Going through a pandemic where a lot of people died and you spent it locked down for X amount of time, with the looming climate change crisis on the horizon, kind of puts things into perspective about what might actually be important in life.

/Especially with the added realization that, despite doing all the things you were told to do to get the American dream, the powers that be will just keep yanking that football. Why suffer a job when the payoff's not gonna be worth it?

chewd: Just like having insurance doesnt mean you can get healthcare... having a job doesnt mean you can get stability. Over the last few years many americans have come to the realization that they dont actually have anything to lose... its all rented.

But hey, look at the bright side... at least Elon Musk doesnt have to pay taxes!

What a great country.

[Fark user image 850x850]

The thing about "let's go back to normal" is that "normal" doesn't necessarily mean "good".

[Fark user image 720x774]

That was also 1917.  Just saying.  We're not the first.

You're not wrong, and I'm still tired of lining in 'historic' times.

Today's distracting buzzword of denial is "unprecedented times".


Not unprecedented - Historic.
History may not exactly repeat, but the rhyme is undeniable. We are in historically unsettled times, and I believe we would all prefer to live in a time of historic peace or prosperity.
 
slantsix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I bought a skateboard for my midlife crisis.  Riding a skateboard is not like riding a bike. I had to relearn.  I've only crashed a few times.


I did that last summer (I'm 42).
I lasted 4 minutes before I tore my Achilles. Haven't been back on.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitownmike: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Megathuma: It's absolutely unfathomable that people don't want to put up with shiat like this anymore:

[Fark user image 700x801][Fark user image 700x629]

[Fark user image image 700x403]
[Fark user image image 700x297]
[Fark user image image 700x298]
[Fark user image image 700x324]
[Fark user image image 700x307]

"You Can't Fire ME! I QUIT"
that'll show 'em


When you're running a bar and all your bartenders quit because they're sick of you (note that in the convo that the boss already had a couple who got sick of him and left), you and your business will be in deep sh*t.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was early 30s I asked a very good friend, Polish Cait, am I having my midlife crisis? She said "Yes, only of you expect to live to be mid sixties."

Her perspective was correct, I expect to live to late 80s or early 90s. That was a completely different crisis I was experiencing.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Haven't we been hearing for years that a mass retirement of boomers were just around the corner, but the recession delayed that because they were nervous about their retirement funds?  Maybe the pandemic finally nudged them into pulling the trigger.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Megathuma: It's absolutely unfathomable that people don't want to put up with shiat like this anymore:

[Fark user image 700x801][Fark user image 700x629]

And the very next day EVERYONE quit.


But they updated the employee manual.
 
synithium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've been trying to get fired for a while and I find that I'm just no good at it.   I even went through a few months of hardcore day drinking and I'll be damned if I wasn't praised routinely in company meetings for my knowledge and abilities and great work performance.

I hate it.  I hate it.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We have been looking for talent in our IT portion of expertise. Really unqualified candidates hoping to get hired at a salary they don't deserve. Before you say we under pay, I just got a raise because they said my pay was below the "range in the area". We pay well and bonuses are awesome.

But all that said, I'm looking. Getting tired of the extra hours over nights and weekends. At my age I don't want to give up family time and heck, just regular free time, to any company. At some point I just want to work to live, not live to work. Until that is understood I will keep looking.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you've been at the same job 5 years, you're getting hosed on compensation.  Covid convinced enough almost retirees to finally actually retire, opening enough spots for 40 somethings to make lateral moves for +30% at other companies.
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Darkmeer: Looking for a better opportunity myself.  60 applications in trying to get what I am qualified for.

Total of four interviews and one ghost.   I really don't like this.

I quit my highest paying gig ever last April. With bonuses, I was just at 100K.

I've taken the last year off. Moved from Tx to Ma.

There's a growing terror in the back of my head that I won't be able to find another remote only gig but at the same time, the wife and I now only need 40k/yr to survive. Anything above that is gravy. Having figured that out, the terror is keeping at bay, but I'd rather stick around the 75k/yr level so we at least have breathing room and the ability to save some for later.


Had a great job, watched the company downsize over the years while sales increased. Was afraid of quiting due to healthcare insurance. Last Nov I signed up for my own healthcare ($300+ month for family of 4, craptastic new insurance, but we were covered). Didn't sign up for company covered insurance and all of a sudden I didn't have that hanging over my job. Stayed on for 3 more months to tidy up home finances and put in a two week notice. Wife thought I was going crazy, left, bye, and took care of the house, kids, after school rehearsals etc. During the downtime focused on what I really want to do for the next ten years...
Tomorrow I get to open own business in the same field.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.