(News 12 Westchester)   Woman donates clothes to church. Helicopter, K9 unit, and serious leg injuries ensue   (bronx.news12.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
police used a helicopter and K9 unit to find her

waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes just let it go
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously?

Do you understand? I sure don't understand.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There was a woman walking away and the woman on the ground was saying, 'Stop here. She was trying to steal my car,'"

I read that multiple times trying to figure it out before realizing the writer had an extra e and stuck it at the end of "her" instead of holding onto it for later use.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like someone describing my stoned girlfriend playing Grand Theft Auto 5.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lorraine Lombardo, of St. James, pulled into St. Mary's Church
Where's your St god now?
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Never leave your car with the keys in it. Lock it if you're letting it out of sight.
It's as easy as that.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In a case like this, does the woman's car insurance pay for her injuries if she has comprehensive insurance?  Does it pay if she only has liability?  If so, does that mean her car insurance rates go up?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should just let the dog bite her.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Lorraine Lombardo, of St. James, pulled into St. Mary's Church
Where's your St god now?


She's at St. God's right now.

