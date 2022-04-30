 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Cops called to Target due to Florida men stealing pizza and Pokemon cards. Then things escalate quickly   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
northgrave
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not on team all-use-of-force-is-bad, but this:

"I believe my deputies are justified in all their actions. I have the utmost - 200% trust - in everything they do based on their training and their experience."

is the stupidest thing I've heard today.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

northgrave: I'm not on team all-use-of-force-is-bad, but this:

"I believe my deputies are justified in all their actions. I have the utmost - 200% trust - in everything they do based on their training and their experience."

is the stupidest thing I've heard today.


You must not have yet visited the Politics tab today.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My Pokémon beats all.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He's still alive.
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
deputies attempted a "takedown" of the two men, which led to the deputy-involved shooting

It was super effective!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

northgrave: I'm not on team all-use-of-force-is-bad, but this:

"I believe my deputies are justified in all their actions. I have the utmost - 200% trust - in everything they do based on their training and their experience."

is the stupidest thing I've heard today.


It's a cross between a delusional parent (everything they do) and a coach (200%).
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: northgrave: I'm not on team all-use-of-force-is-bad, but this:

"I believe my deputies are justified in all their actions. I have the utmost - 200% trust - in everything they do based on their training and their experience."

is the stupidest thing I've heard today.

You must not have yet visited the Politics tab today.


Not even once!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gotta catch 'em all != gotta shoot 'em all
 
zez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Things escalate. This is the real world."

Especially when it's the police doing the escalating
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As long as he didn't ransack the Hot Wheels aisle I don't care.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks safe...but I see one I don't have.  I'll have to go shopping soon.
 
