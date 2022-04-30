 Skip to content
(Audacy)   How much are your balls worth? Hopefully more than his   (audacy.com) divider line
19
19 Comments
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The value goes up if you tan them
 
JTtheCajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hmm, 300k for one ball. I've already got a kid and was considering a vasectomy anyway...
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JTtheCajun: Hmm, 300k for one ball. I've already got a kid and was considering a vasectomy anyway...


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neuticles
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
-hmmm, need to update the protest gear:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OW!! MY BALL!!
 
cepson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think the $300,000 is more for the "getting it shot off" part than the "losing it" part.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think he got lowballed.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You could shoot both mine off for that kind of money, I'm not using them anyway.
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's still pretty good money. I'd give my left nut for $300k.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now he can get a great job as a eunuchs administrator
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bonobo62: That's still pretty good money. I'd give my left nut for $300k.


Then join a BLM protest.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At my age? Not much. Andropause is a thing.

Fatigue ☑
Weight gain☑
Loss of muscle mass and bone density🤷🏼‍♂
Loss off libido☑
Erectile disfunction🚫
Depression☑ (But that is a lifetime battle)
 
meh... [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any jokes made at this poor man's expense are  just the moronic "low-hanging fruit" kind.

Sort of like his testicle...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He used a tennis racket and salad bowl to protect himself against the projectiles, according to the city's lawyers.

This is why the police should be defunded.  They should NOT have this kind of specialized weaponry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn, I only got ten bucks and a frisbee for both of mine.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Petey4335: At my age? Not much. Andropause is a thing.

Fatigue ☑
Weight gain☑
Loss of muscle mass and bone density🤷🏼‍♂
Loss off libido☑
Erectile disfunction🚫
Depression☑ (But that is a lifetime battle)


Same here. Then my doc put me on testosterone, and all of that disappeared. My girlfriends are pleased.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


More than his...
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

