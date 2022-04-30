 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   This blows   (bbc.com) divider line
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lets get this out of the way...

Kansas
tens of dollars in damage
did anyone have power before?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elsewhere,

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EXTREME tornado footage captured by drone over Andover, KS last night! Erratic vortex behavior
Youtube lxdFh8nYMgM
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came to make an Oz reference, was too late.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Elsewhere,

[i.pinimg.com image 300x226]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It apparently hit near where all the Wichita YouTube Car Mafia folks live. At least one of them posted it just missed his house.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lxdFh8nYMgM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Wow, look a the way it just rips those roofs off.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So which tranche of sinners was being smote here?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

germ78: Came to make an Oz reference, was too late.


It's okay. There's plenty to go around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Take that you God bothering tee-totalers.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lxdFh8nYMgM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I've collected a lot of storm videos (Olbinski's have been the best) and this one is unlike any I've seen...
Mesmerizing. Humbling.
(Never seen the coil within the funnel before.)
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: God works in mysterious ways.


And yes, that's a horrible thing to say, but while I still feel for the occasional reasonable person stuck there... but karma's a biatch for the rest, innit?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why don't people build their homes underground along with the power lines?
 
LesterB
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why don't people build their homes underground along with the power lines?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Approves:
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hopefully all the vehicles are electric so there won't be any problems for the environment.
 
red_dot_runner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=myqSETD5_bs&feature=share
 
red_dot_runner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=myqSETD5_bs&feature=share

Ok. That's how to do it....
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [YouTube video: EXTREME tornado footage captured by drone over Andover, KS last night! Erratic vortex behavior]


That's wild
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oopsboom: lets get this out of the way...

Kansas
tens of dollars in damage
did anyone have power before?


Probably not
 
