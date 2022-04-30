 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   DHS documents show that since the invasion, the reach of Russian state-controlled media has been severely curtailed, with the notable exception, of course, of Fox News   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Russia, reach of Russian state media, Russian state media outlets, Russia's invasion, Russian media's coverage, United States, Mass media, Western audiences  
656 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2022 at 4:50 PM



yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
First amendment doesn't protect incitement to sedition does it?

Why is faux news permitted?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: First amendment doesn't protect incitement to sedition does it?


Yes..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zing!

Fake News, fake news, whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: yohohogreengiant: First amendment doesn't protect incitement to sedition does it?

Yes..


Depends how actionable it is. If people actually start an insurrection over what you've said then it's no longer protected speech, it's an insurrection and you are leading it.

I guess if you want to be extremely technical, the reality is you aren't going to get arrested for what you said, you are going to get arrested for the consequences of what you said.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At eighteen and some, I dismissed sedition as an absurdly partisan hack to power and the sort of crime a king would exploit. All counter to the spirit of the Constitution's framing and framers.

Forty years later, Jan 6th, and I am not so sure.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Russia again! You people really need to find something new to obsess about.  A smart choice would be Biden's increasing cognitive impairment that everyone can see with their own eyes on a daily basis.  He seems like a nice enough guy on a personal basis, but that boy just ain't right in the head anymore. His own staff knows this better than anyone.  That's why they freak out when he goes off script and they have to pull him away from the press before he embarrasses himself again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all aware of how bad social media has amplified this problem. Unfortunately, no one wants to do anything about it, not because the speech threatens America and our way of life, but because business is sacred and we fear hurting anyone's bottom line.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explains why Elon bought Twitter.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: We're all aware of how bad social media has amplified this problem. Unfortunately, no one wants to do anything about it, not because the speech threatens America and our way of life, but because business is sacred and we fear hurting anyone's bottom line.


Thanks, capitalism!
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, DHS allows at least 20,000 illegal crossings of the US border EVERY DAY.

"Homeland Security " my ass....🫤
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: GardenWeasel: yohohogreengiant: First amendment doesn't protect incitement to sedition does it?

Yes..

Depends how actionable it is. If people actually start an insurrection over what you've said then it's no longer protected speech, it's an insurrection and you are leading it.

I guess if you want to be extremely technical, the reality is you aren't going to get arrested for what you said, you are going to get arrested for the consequences of what you said.


Well... We're waiting!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: We're all aware of how bad social media has amplified this problem. Unfortunately, no one wants to do anything about it, not because the speech threatens America and our way of life, but because business is sacred and we fear hurting anyone's bottom line.


You're afraid to deal with it because you're not prepared to pay the price of controlling or killing a full third of your population that's been turned.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The lede is buried deep, deep down at the end of the article.

A former senior government official involved in aspects of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 elections put it more bluntly.
"They don't need China; they don't need state media," said the former official, who also requested anonymity. "They just need social media and Tucker Carlson."
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wouldn't trust DHS to wipe my butt although that appears to be in their roadmap
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Meanwhile, DHS allows at least 20,000 illegal crossings of the US border EVERY DAY.

"Homeland Security " my ass....🫤


And they're all rapists and drug dealers with calves like cantaloupes who go on welfare and steal our jerbs with their Obamaphones.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson is a man of conviction, a man you can trust. As long as before sunrise the FBS delivers a minority orphan to his house and removes the corpse of the previous day's, that is.
 
