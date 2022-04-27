 Skip to content
(Axios)   The check to Axios clears, so they discuss "The bright side of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover". In bullet points, of course   (axios.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He sold 5% of his Tesla shares to raise money, and lost 12% of the value on his remaining 95.  Does that qualify as a bright side?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: He sold 5% of his Tesla shares to raise money, and lost 12% of the value on his remaining 95.  Does that qualify as a bright side?


Tesla is grossly overvalued as it is, especially now that legacy carmakers have caught up to it in electric car production. There's no reason it should be 8-10 times the value of Ford.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He says he wants less content moderation, and people are worried he may reinstate former President Trump's account.

Musk will buy Truth Social, ostensibly for its proprietary IP.  Trump gets a cash infusion, his Twitter account back, and he can claim Truth Social was a success.  Musk gets Twitter's #1 draw back, for pennies.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As long as he puts cocaine back coca-cola I'll have to be okay with this man.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lsherm: aleister_greynight: He sold 5% of his Tesla shares to raise money, and lost 12% of the value on his remaining 95.  Does that qualify as a bright side?

Tesla is grossly overvalued as it is, especially now that legacy carmakers have caught up to it in electric car production. There's no reason it should be 8-10 times the value of Ford.


Tesla isn't 8 to 10 times the value of Ford; Its share price is. Differences of opinion are how a market exists and markets exist to serve as a slightly better system of wealth than royalty.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dumb comparison:  "I almost think of it as - imagine if MrBeast bought YouTube," said Galileo Russell, HyperChange TV founder, referring to one of YouTube's most popular creators.
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If he implemented open moderation and public logs, that would be awesome.

Seeing that things are deleted or removed for reason $x is strong step.  Especially where it involves repressive regimes.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He says he wants less content moderation, and people are worried he may reinstate former President Trump's account.

Musk will buy Truth Social, ostensibly for its proprietary IP.  Trump gets a cash infusion, his Twitter account back, and he can claim Truth Social was a success.  Musk gets Twitter's #1 draw back, for pennies.


That's pretty good...though I doubt there's much proprietary...more like trademarks...but, as you say, it's an excuse and mechanism of lateral integration...

Newsletter?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dark side: Our Democracy is over.

Bright side:  we know for a fact that Our Democracy is over and we dont have to wonder about it.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Max Headroom look is really working for him though.

images.axios.comView Full Size


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x1141]


I thought the far left boogie person was the groomer/CRT indoctrinator/trans activist?
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: aleister_greynight: He sold 5% of his Tesla shares to raise money, and lost 12% of the value on his remaining 95.  Does that qualify as a bright side?

Tesla is grossly overvalued as it is, especially now that legacy carmakers have caught up to it in electric car production. There's no reason it should be 8-10 times the value of Ford.


No one knows that better than Musk, which is why he's been so creative in finding ways to divest without creating a panic.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image image 425x446]


I'll bite. Explain
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Lsherm: aleister_greynight: He sold 5% of his Tesla shares to raise money, and lost 12% of the value on his remaining 95.  Does that qualify as a bright side?

Tesla is grossly overvalued as it is, especially now that legacy carmakers have caught up to it in electric car production. There's no reason it should be 8-10 times the value of Ford.

Tesla isn't 8 to 10 times the value of Ford; Its share price is. Differences of opinion are how a market exists and markets exist to serve as a slightly better system of wealth than royalty.


TSLA closed Friday at a price of $871/share and $902B market cap.  Ford closed at $14 and $57B.  That's 62x share price and 16x market cap.  So yes, Lsherm is incorrect about the market cap, but only because TSLA is even more over-valued than he stated.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image image 425x446]

I'll bite. Explain


Oh please no
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: He sold 5% of his Tesla shares to raise money, and lost 12% of the value on his remaining 95.  Does that qualify as a bright side?


Definitely.  It would be brighter if he loses even more.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image image 425x446]

I'll bite. Explain


Musk inevitably responds with something creepy when AOC posts on Twitter.  Some people think he's witty, but he's creepy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: aleister_greynight: He sold 5% of his Tesla shares to raise money, and lost 12% of the value on his remaining 95.  Does that qualify as a bright side?

Tesla is grossly overvalued as it is, especially now that legacy carmakers have caught up to it in electric car production. There's no reason it should be 8-10 times the value of Ford.


Bernie Bros!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, no, not free speech. That's un-American South African.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: As long as he puts cocaine back coca-cola I'll have to be okay with this man.


Ughh.. Wayyy too bitter. A good way to completely waste a perfectly good line.

/not that I would know

//wasted my bottle of coke too.
 
