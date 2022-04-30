 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   I'll take one scoop of Pineapple Express and one of Bubba Kush   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, Ice cream, Sorbet, corner of Vermilyea Avenue, Thayer Street, Inwood schools, short walk, Pot peddlers, Inspector Peter Andrea  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2022 at 4:26 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Teens that don't know the difference between gelato and cannabis flowers are already messed up.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cdn20.pamono.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since when does the Post gives a rats ass about "the children"?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your kids are buying weed before they're 18 or so, you're a shiatty parent.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: If your kids are buying weed before they're 18 or so, you're a shiatty parent.


Alcohol still OK for kids though right?  Or is everyone a shiatty parent?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Jake Havechek: If your kids are buying weed before they're 18 or so, you're a shiatty parent.

Alcohol still OK for kids though right?  Or is everyone a shiatty parent?


Well for my part, I made an informed decision to start drinking and smoking weed.  I wasn't peer pressured and I didn't do it to rebell against my parents, and learned about getting too farked up firsthand. I never blamed anybody but myself.
 
thesloppy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh no, colorful menus!
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The kids know more about this shiat than the Post does.

And I work with adults that 'squee' when new Pokemon and Yugi-Oh cards are released, so no, NYcomPost, they are not necessarily marketing to "kids."

Even though your
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
... target audience is old enough to be the latter's grandparents.

/what the fark just happened?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Since when does the Post gives a rats ass about "the children"?


Constantly FFS.  Anytime they need a "Won't someone think of the children?!" piece to keep people freaked out about the crazy, evil weirdos 'they' are.  Look what 'they're' doing to our childrennnnnnnn!!!<froth>

/day ending in Y "We need scare story filler" Post article
 
johnh2005
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If your kids are buying weed before they're 18 or so, you're a shiatty parent.


Right, they should be pilfering it from their older siblings or parents stash.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weed and vape juice in colorful and weird flavors and or colors? Obvious underage advertising.

Now shut up and drink this colorful white claw that no 14 year old would ever drink! We paid good money to congress to not run that bus over us.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lucky kids!
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If your kids are buying weed before they're 18 or so, you're a shiatty parent.


I was stealing my parent's weed before I was 18.

I didn't have to hide my weed from my parents, they had to hide it from me.
 
Herbal Space Program
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like the Post just discovered something called "marketing ". They must be furious that there is such a thing as chocolate stout. Think of the children!!!
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I miss the days of having to go the "bad" arcade & pool hall downtown and then working up the courage to talk to the dealers in the smoke filled very back of the hall, you could tell who they were because they had the coolest hammer pants and puffy silk jackets.

$15 would get you a gram of hopefully something smokable that wasn't too full of seeds.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor kids being led to their doom by the devil's lettuce.
 
suze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They probably have higher quality weed already.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Pot peddlers...."

Is this farking Dragnet? How ancient is their readership?
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: "Pot peddlers...."

Is this farking Dragnet? How ancient is their readership?


They're reversing Abortion Rights, and on the warpath against LGBTQ+ rights.

This is a signal that legal cannabis is the next target on the regressive agenda.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That is exactly the kind of stupid shiat that will ensure the blue hair brigade keeps pot illegal.  "They are marketing it to children!"

Run a professional business and give those opposed to it nothing to biatch about.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.