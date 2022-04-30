 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida woman tries to riverdance her way through sobriety test   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Amy Ann Harrington, Automobile, Misdemeanor, Legal terms, Florida Woman, Crime, field sobriety tests  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need the police bodycam video
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would probably drink in her establishment
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm attracted to women with bows on their knees.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: We need the police bodycam video


Yeah, this is a total fail without video.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wish her success in her upcoming OnlyFans career

*giggity*
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I got a fever. Do you do more than dance?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ski9600: I'm attracted to women with bows on their knees.


Arrow to the knees or shipshape?

I mean, im asking bow or bow here.

Not bo, because splinters suck.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would party with this woman.

/with an Uber on call, of course
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TFA: A Florida Woman suspected of drunk driving performed "multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves" while undergoing field failed sobriety tests

FTFY, journalistmitter.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I would party with this woman.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
RENO 911! - Drunk Catwalk
Youtube D6VQDNIZH7U
 
DRTFA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to comment on TFA saying she'll "enter a plié"?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/D6VQDNIZH7U]


That means my favorite bit from Reno 911
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
