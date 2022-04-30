 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Takeout)   The 10 biggest arguments about food and drinks in America. And yes, we've had every one of these shouting matches on Fark   (thetakeout.com) divider line
82
    More: Amusing, Chili con carne, Hot dog, Chili pepper, Cheesesteak, hot dogs, chili person, Sandwich, Sauce  
•       •       •

1002 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 30 Apr 2022 at 3:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ooh, there's a cheesesteak group on the book of faces.  Gonna have to hit that one.  If it's anything like hot dog nation or the Jersey pizza and sandwich groups it'll be a hoot.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So to sum up the slideshow, it's all about "Stop liking what I don't like!"
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's basically two factors here:

1.  People will adamantly claim that the place where they happened to be born does it "the right way."  It's basically the same as religion, where you claim the authentic high ground by accident of birth.  It's just tribal silliness, but at least there's no 

2.  People who are insecure about their status will latch on to taste as a way to augment their standing.  Yeah, you're in a going nowhere career, stuck in an apartment and driving a slowly decaying Nissan Versa, but dammit, you once went to NYC, Paris, Athens, etc., and you can at least claim good taste, knowing "the right way."  It's a way to compensate against feeling inferior.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Room temp. IPA .
California pizza.
Mayonnaise on French fries.
vegetarian Philly cheesesteak
Peanut butter in coconut curry
Sushi with Mac nuts and avo
Tofu
Brown rice in Mexican (Spanish) rice.
Brown rice in sushi.
Brown rice risotto.
Brown rice.
Ratatouille with habanero chili.
Veggie chilli.
Ranch dressing on baked potatoes
Cilantro
Vegan bolognaise.
Vegan arugula pesto
Bloody Mary with horseradish, green (blue cheese stuffed) olives and pearl onions.
Dirty habanero martini with jalapeño
Taco filling in pasta shells.

Have i offended everyone in some small way? Let me know if you need more.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Room temp. IPA .
California pizza.
Mayonnaise on French fries.
vegetarian Philly cheesesteak
Peanut butter in coconut curry
Sushi with Mac nuts and avo
Tofu
Brown rice in Mexican (Spanish) rice.
Brown rice in sushi.
Brown rice risotto.
Brown rice.
Ratatouille with habanero chili.
Veggie chilli.
Ranch dressing on baked potatoes
Cilantro
Vegan bolognaise.
Vegan arugula pesto
Bloody Mary with horseradish, green (blue cheese stuffed) olives and pearl onions.
Dirty habanero martini with jalapeño
Taco filling in pasta shells.

Have i offended everyone in some small way? Let me know if you need more.


Hawaiian (pineapple) on pizza. Yes, I'd like more. With mushrooms.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phygz: yohohogreengiant: Room temp. IPA .
California pizza.
Mayonnaise on French fries.
vegetarian Philly cheesesteak
Peanut butter in coconut curry
Sushi with Mac nuts and avo
Tofu
Brown rice in Mexican (Spanish) rice.
Brown rice in sushi.
Brown rice risotto.
Brown rice.
Ratatouille with habanero chili.
Veggie chilli.
Ranch dressing on baked potatoes
Cilantro
Vegan bolognaise.
Vegan arugula pesto
Bloody Mary with horseradish, green (blue cheese stuffed) olives and pearl onions.
Dirty habanero martini with jalapeño
Taco filling in pasta shells.

Have i offended everyone in some small way? Let me know if you need more.

Hawaiian (pineapple) on pizza. Yes, I'd like more. With mushrooms.


Whole wheat, wood oven fired crust. Dipped in spicy ranch or marinara at the table. Don't eat meat now but gorged myself on that more than once in my youth
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They mentioned hotdog toppings, but not the real question: Is a hotdog a sandwich?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: They mentioned hotdog toppings, but not the real question: Is a hotdog a sandwich?


It's certainly possible to make a hot dog into a sandwich.

But this always amused me more when I was a kid:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
yohohogreengiant does a nice job of rounding out the list.
TFA still fails without mention of:
- tipping
- sous vide
- reverse sear
- Guy Fieri
- dumplings
- cheese
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
wait people think using brandy makes an old fashioned? that is the absolute weirdest thing on that page, and I've never once heard of it (not that that means much)
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: yohohogreengiant does a nice job of rounding out the list.
TFA still fails without mention of:
- tipping
- sous vide
- reverse sear
- Guy Fieri
- dumplings
- cheese


boiling/frying/scrambling of eggs.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tintar: johnny_vegas: yohohogreengiant does a nice job of rounding out the list.
TFA still fails without mention of:
- tipping
- sous vide
- reverse sear
- Guy Fieri
- dumplings
- cheese

boiling/frying/scrambling of eggs.


Sous vide is a good addition but you really need al dente to start a fight.

Oh nearly forgot:
Hard shell tortillas
Soft corn tortillas (but from corn flour instead of nixtamal)
Color flour burrito tortillas/wraps.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tintar: johnny_vegas: yohohogreengiant does a nice job of rounding out the list.
TFA still fails without mention of:
- tipping
- sous vide
- reverse sear
- Guy Fieri
- dumplings
- cheese

boiling/frying/scrambling of eggs.


Steaming, never boil.
Fight me.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: tintar: johnny_vegas: yohohogreengiant does a nice job of rounding out the list.
TFA still fails without mention of:
- tipping
- sous vide
- reverse sear
- Guy Fieri
- dumplings
- cheese

boiling/frying/scrambling of eggs.

Steaming, never boil.
Fight me.


Raw in a pint of beer
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mac and cheese
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Hard shell tortillas
Soft corn tortillas (but from corn flour instead of nixtamal)
Color flour burrito tortillas/wraps.


mixla/hybrid tortillas (corn wheat barley)

Private_Citizen: Steaming, never boil.
Fight me.


steaming is a-ok by me! also "spa eggs" which are convection baked for up to 24 hours, with a tray of water for steam; you can also do that method in a rice cooker or IP, but I've only done the baked version.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Key Lime Pie. If it ain't made with Key limes, it's just lime pie.

/ former Conch Republic resident
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10. Hot dogs and their toppings
9.Old-Fashioneds: Bourbon vs Brandy
8. Buffalo wings and the best places to get them
7. Variations on pasta carbonara
6. Pizza, pretty much everything about pizza
5. Cheesesteaks that aren't from Philadelphia
4. Chili: Beans vs no beans
3. Barbecue and which region is superior
2. Hoagies and the best way to build them
1. Ranch dressing: gross or nectar of the gods?

If this slideshow was on a shelf it would have a white label with black unserifed letters. It makes the Winter brothers look downright Caucasian. It makes mayonnaise spicy.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Liking Chik fil A fries means you hate gay people" is not on the list.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I used to work in Boston's Financial District there was this two table sub shop that did Philly style steak and cheeses.  But they put melted Land O' Lakes American cheese on it.  Excellent.

However I will in no way, no how, ever eat a steak and cheese with Cheez Wiz on it.   That just isn't right.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: When I used to work in Boston's Financial District there was this two table sub shop that did Philly style steak and cheeses.  But they put melted Land O' Lakes American cheese on it.  Excellent.

However I will in no way, no how, ever eat a steak and cheese with Cheez Wiz on it.   That just isn't right.


the wife is West Philadelphia born'n'raised (etc.) and she farking loves wiz on it. then again, she also dips every single bite in ketchup - guess everyone else is doin' it rong!

land o lakes white American sliced from the deli is really quite lovely stuff. I'm honestly not sure how Cooper cheese is any different/better, if at all, but I've had it on beyond burgers more than a few times lately and I'm in love!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Land O' Lakes American cheese


You've joined a very special club of people I have farked as, "thinks American cheese is cheese."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tintar: Jake Havechek: When I used to work in Boston's Financial District there was this two table sub shop that did Philly style steak and cheeses.  But they put melted Land O' Lakes American cheese on it.  Excellent.

However I will in no way, no how, ever eat a steak and cheese with Cheez Wiz on it.   That just isn't right.

the wife is West Philadelphia born'n'raised (etc.) and she farking loves wiz on it. then again, she also dips every single bite in ketchup - guess everyone else is doin' it rong!

land o lakes white American sliced from the deli is really quite lovely stuff. I'm honestly not sure how Cooper cheese is any different/better, if at all, but I've had it on beyond burgers more than a few times lately and I'm in love!


Oh FFS, it's supposed to be a small club!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: Jake Havechek: Land O' Lakes American cheese

You've joined a very special club of people I have farked as, "thinks American cheese is cheese."


You've obviously never had it on a burger or steak sandwich or in a grilled cheese.  It blows Kraft and most others right out of the water.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: foo monkey: Jake Havechek: Land O' Lakes American cheese

You've joined a very special club of people I have farked as, "thinks American cheese is cheese."

You've obviously never had it on a burger or steak sandwich or in a grilled cheese.  It blows Kraft and most others right out of the water.


Ok then.  I changed it to, "Thinks Land O' Lakes American cheese is cheese."
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land O Lakes Sweet Cream Commercial 1991
Youtube 5zcGnKHW1sU
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Jake Havechek: foo monkey: Jake Havechek: Land O' Lakes American cheese

You've joined a very special club of people I have farked as, "thinks American cheese is cheese."

You've obviously never had it on a burger or steak sandwich or in a grilled cheese.  It blows Kraft and most others right out of the water.

Ok then.  I changed it to, "Thinks Land O' Lakes American cheese is cheese."


You do you, your loss.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Satan touches himself, wherever his filthy seed hits the dusty ground, cilantro grows
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really argue about anything on that list. Except beans in chili. If you put beans in chili, you're automatically telling me you should be put to death.

Seriously, here's a society ranking (highest to lowest):

Pedophiles
Fans of Survivor
Tucker Carlson
People who put beans in chili
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody Mary with GIN - melds all the tomato and spices - fight me*


Not that anyone cares:

Hotdog - Sonoran style
Bourbon - WTF Wisconsin? Probably serve picklebacks with Kalúha
Wings - homemade only, not a buck each for meat saved from dog food
Carbonara - however the chef makes it
Pizza - yes please (can always pull off the pineapple as dessert)
Cheese steak - wouldn't go out of my way for one
Chili - farts are fun, so beans are a must
BBQ - its all good
Sub, hoagie - right up there with a cheese steak, unless they have cream cheese, banana, and peanut butter
Ranch - is a last resort, unless it's buffalo ranch, then it's second to last resort


*depending on mood, Bloody M*thaf*cka, which uses bourbon and BM mixer
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I don't really argue about anything on that list. Except beans in chili. If you put beans in chili, you're automatically telling me you should be put to death.

Seriously, here's a society ranking (highest to lowest):

Pedophiles
Fans of Survivor
Tucker Carlson
People who put beans in chili


where does 'people who talk at the theatre' fit in?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: People who put beans in chili


If people want to put beans in chili it's fine with me but I'll never eat it, I make my chili my way.  Pineapple on pizza however, that's a whole different thing.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Sub, hoagie - right up there with a cheese steak, unless they have cream cheese, banana, and peanut butter


I think the current foodtab consensus is: pastrami and cottage cheese on banana bread. I forget if mustard goes on that or not, and what kind. maybe it was ketchup?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to start a cheesesteak fight? Tell someone from PHI the best cheesesteak sandwich you ever had wasn't from Pat's or Geno's but from a random food cart vendor several blocks from Liberty Hall. And if I want deep dish pizza I'll order sicialian from one of my local NYC suburbs places (deep enough for me).
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you enjoy it? Tell everyone else to fark off.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Jake Havechek: Land O' Lakes American cheese

You've joined a very special club of people I have farked as, "thinks American cheese is cheese."


I'm sure you meant farkied but this is way funnier.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest argument over food and drink will always and forever be:

"Where do you want to go eat?"
"I don't know. Where do you want to go?"

This will be followed by both persons offering suggestions that are immediately shot down by the other, a growing sense of hangry irritation, and will finally end with a compromise that no one is happy with.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of those make me start an argument. Enjoy your food/drink however you prefer.

The only ones who are wrong who insist their preferred way is best.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: When I used to work in Boston's Financial District there was this two table sub shop that did Philly style steak and cheeses.  But they put melted Land O' Lakes American cheese on it.  Excellent.

However I will in no way, no how, ever eat a steak and cheese with Cheez Wiz on it.   That just isn't right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand the arguments. Eat food however you like it.

And if it's not the way I'd eat it, then it is wrong. But whatever.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: tintar: johnny_vegas: yohohogreengiant does a nice job of rounding out the list.
TFA still fails without mention of:
- tipping
- sous vide
- reverse sear
- Guy Fieri
- dumplings
- cheese

boiling/frying/scrambling of eggs.

Steaming, never boil.
Fight me.


Why would I fight you? Sure, you have the deluded opinion that what you like is best, but I also wouldn't fight the people who have the deluded opinion that the moon is made of cheese.
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hot Dogs are Sandwiches.

NYC Style Pastrami vs California Pastrami Dip.

Raisins in Potato Salad.

Vodka has flavor.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tintar: wait people think using brandy makes an old fashioned? that is the absolute weirdest thing on that page, and I've never once heard of it (not that that means much)


Obviously you haven't been to Wisconsin. We have been the bastion of the Old Fashion (yes, spelling is correct) throughout its time as an unpopular cocktail before it became trendy again. They are made with brandy. A few FIBs would order them with whiskey but bourbon is unknown.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I don't understand the arguments. Eat food however you like it.

And if it's not the way I'd eat it, then it is wrong. But whatever.


It's not that I don't like it, I just don't approve of it, but what I approve of should have no bearing on your own or anybody's personal choices.

Still not moving on pineapple on pizza.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: They mentioned hotdog toppings, but not the real question: Is a hotdog a sandwich?


No. It's a taco.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I don't really argue about anything on that list. Except beans in chili. If you put beans in chili, you're automatically telling me you should be put to death.

Seriously, here's a society ranking (highest to lowest):

Pedophiles
Fans of Survivor
Tucker Carlson
People who put beans in chili


The trick to enjoying Survivor is realizing Jeff Probst is Satan, torturing people who volunteer to be there.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you would just accept that you're wrong, we wouldn't keep having these problems.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Jake Havechek: foo monkey: Jake Havechek: Land O' Lakes American cheese

You've joined a very special club of people I have farked as, "thinks American cheese is cheese."

You've obviously never had it on a burger or steak sandwich or in a grilled cheese.  It blows Kraft and most others right out of the water.

Ok then.  I changed it to, "Thinks Land O' Lakes American cheese is cheese."


It certainly has more of a cheese flavor and consistency than Kraft singles.  It's still cheese product, of course.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tintar: [YouTube video: Land O Lakes Sweet Cream Commercial 1991]


That's the stuff I grew up with. Then we learnt wut hiderginimated oil was bad fir ye.

And wtf... a Chicagoan claiming the midwest is a sang.. grrrrrr.... sammich desert? Italian beef? Pork tenderloin? Northwoods fried farking walleye??? LEMME AT DA MUDERFAHQER!!!
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.