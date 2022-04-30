 Skip to content
(Live Science) Drink water? (livescience.com)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drinking a Boneshaker IPA at the moment, tyvm.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The average woman should aim to consume 2.7 liters [11.4 cups] per day and the average man should aim for 3.7 liters [15.6 cups] per day," he explains.

Now we're up to 15.7 cups per day, from the previously made-up eight cups a day?  This is all a plot by Big Water to get you to drink more. At this point, I have to drink while I'm peeing, just to meet my quota.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "The average woman should aim to consume 2.7 liters [11.4 cups] per day and the average man should aim for 3.7 liters [15.6 cups] per day," he explains.

Now we're up to 15.7 cups per day, from the previously made-up eight cups a day?  This is all a plot by Big Water to get you to drink more. At this point, I have to drink while I'm peeing, just to meet my quota.


Axeofjudgement
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Drinking a Boneshaker IPA at the moment, tyvm.


Stone delicious here. Not my favorite. But hey its pretty hydrating
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Weird verified supplements from podcasters and Youtubers?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Correct Answer: Saline Drip.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I said I was thirsty, not dirty!
 
hej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know that I need to get water in me, but I'm still a bit hazy on which hole to put it in.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like, from the toilet?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't drink, I just eat sliced cactus
 
Dodo David
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought that Farkers already drank plenty of water.

From RackHouse Whiskey Club:

"Just three ingredients are needed to make whiskey: water, barley (or other types of grain) and yeast. The kind of grain used varies with the different types of whiskey being made, but all whiskeys need a small amount of malted barley to begin the fermentation process. The water you use for whiskey is often considered the most important factor in making a good whiskey. Clean, clear and free of bad-tasting impurities like iron are the driving factors in selecting water for whiskey. Kentucky, as well as Maryland, Pennsylvania and Indiana, is an area rich with limestone so water there contains carbonates, which can alter the flavor. Scottish water, known for making fine whiskey, is famous for mysterious reasons. Because of the importance of water in how whiskey is made, a large number of distilleries are located next to a river or lake. "
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not if I can help it, Mandrake.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Constant enemas must be the answer, since whoever came up with those numbers 1) pulled them right out of their butt and 2) is full of shytte.
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll start drinking water again when I see fish climbing out onto the bank to take a piss!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Solid advice: Forget the bottled water and get a home water distiller. You wouldn't believe the amount of crud tap water leaves behind when it's been boiled off.
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I know that I need to get water in me, but I'm still a bit hazy on which hole to put it in.


https://www.iflscience.com/health-and-medicine/why-do-some-people-have-a-tiny-extra-hole-in-their-ear/

It needs to go across your gills.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "The average woman should aim to consume 2.7 liters [11.4 cups] per day and the average man should aim for 3.7 liters [15.6 cups] per day," he explains.

Now we're up to 15.7 cups per day, from the previously made-up eight cups a day?  This is all a plot by Big Water to get you to drink more. At this point, I have to drink while I'm peeing, just to meet my quota.


Not long ago I heard or read something from some health "guru" that said you should drink an ounce of water for every pound of body weight per day. I'm at about 205-ish which would mean I'd have to drink like 13 bottles of water every day. Seems excessive to me.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I know that I need to get water in me, but I'm still a bit hazy on which hole to put it in.

[Fark user image image 425x393]
https://www.iflscience.com/health-and-medicine/why-do-some-people-have-a-tiny-extra-hole-in-their-ear/

It needs to go across your gills.


Which one do I use?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I know that I need to get water in me, but I'm still a bit hazy on which hole to put it in.


Well...if butt-chugging gets alcohol into your bloodstream faster as claimed, Wouldn't butt-chugging water hydrate you faster too?

So as usual, the answer is, in the butt.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
/ fish fark in it...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Morning dew and plenty of it.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pro Tip:

If you don't have a water bottle, pack a bunch of celery and head out.  Sure it's like eating wet hair, but it hydrates, and you'll escape the clutches of big  BPA-free plastic oligarchs!
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Coffee has water in it...

ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solid advice: Forget the bottled water and get a home water distiller. You wouldn't believe the amount of crud tap water leaves behind when it's been boiled off.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


My tap water has so much chlorine in it that it smells like a municipal swimming pool. Would a distiller get rid of that?
 
