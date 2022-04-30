 Skip to content
(NPR)   Welp, looks like it's time to start putting some dolphin sanctions into place. Damn traitor porpoises   (npr.org) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where will they go when the Russians are forced to leave Crimea, the poor things?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's sick the same way as children soldiers, city cops on horseback and k-9.

Just with Maritime bent.

It's why the concepts of collateral damage or acceptable civilian losses is somehow ok with most humans (who haven't yet experienced it first hand).

I wish The Culture would come and take care of us soon. We suck at decency even as we describe it.
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
us navy male and female temptress dolphins as the case may be

00Blowhole
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These sound like very intensive porpoises
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Margaret Lovatt is trying to get hold of the CIA to take part in an...infiltration mission.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Weird when I think Dolohins, I usually don't think good defense.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not much of a problem if you know their one weakness.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dolphins are assholes.  In the ocean, they're only surpassed in their assholishness by killer whales.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Never make dolphins angry. You wouldn't like them when they are angry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seismic anomaly? Singing?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Just ask Willy about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Durboloid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Show up with a boatload of herring and see whose side they're on.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dolphins are nice in mass for naval units, but mass kirovs are the funnest.

/kirov reporting
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But does Fa love Ma and Pa?
 
janzee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aren't killer whales their enemy?  Drop a couple in and row your boat in...easy peasy lemons crazy
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

So? This might be a recent "revelation", but it's not new.
Great apes and monkeys periodically form cannibalistic hunting parties and frequently kill competing offspring.
Goodall kept her trap shut about that one most of her life likely to prevent their extinction from native populations who are tempted to earn a year's salary in a single trip than accept a politician's vague promises of foreign investment over generations.

But I don't think because animals are animals (of which our species barely manages to demonstrate a difference from time to time) the cold war competitions that have trained "cute" animals to kill while spending ridiculous amounts of money to cover it up is a good thing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
[cetacean needed]
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yup... They're hard of herring.

/ you should mullet over
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Orcas are just big, nasty porpoises
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I have the strangest boner just now...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Phylogenetic tu Quogue?  Really?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Weaponized Dubstep would leave them blind and depressed.
 
