Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Failed use of date-rape drugs? Will we hear about the ones that didn't fail?
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alarm is spreading on dance floors in France following needle attacks on dozens of young people in nightclubs, with police in the dark as to the assailants' identity or motives.
The victims, who are mostly women, report the sudden onset of identical symptoms -- nausea, dizziness and sharp pain -- while out partying, and only later detect a needle prick on their skin, a red dot surrounded by a blue circular bruise.

Hmm, it's like drugging women to rape them is something the police have not heard of.
Ah well, I guess we'll never know the motives or gender of those involved in drugging young women in nightclubs.
Truly a mystery for the ages.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Disco Needle Attacks is the name of my disco music sample collection.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In France?

That's not very Nice. Whoever did that is going Toulouse his freedom.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I now have to wait five weeks before I can get an HIV test," she said. "That totally stresses me out."

wut?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "I now have to wait five weeks before I can get an HIV test," she said. "That totally stresses me out."

wut?


Which word didn't you understand?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "I now have to wait five weeks before I can get an HIV test," she said. "That totally stresses me out."

wut?


Not entirely sure, but I think the virus needs time to replicate if it's in there, before which a test would likely produce a false negative.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Murder On The Dancefloor (Remastered 4K)
Youtube b7r4xxLzddA
 
yms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So there was a huge moral panic about this in the UK a few months ago, in reality it probably doesn't hapen very often at all, if ever.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: foo monkey: "I now have to wait five weeks before I can get an HIV test," she said. "That totally stresses me out."

wut?

Which word didn't you understand?


Not the words, so much as the order, selection, and emphasis.
 
70Ford
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I'm Tyrone! I'm gonna kick your ass and take your girlfriend!"
Marlon webb staying alive
Youtube aL0C-oGuwlI
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yms: So there was a huge moral panic about this in the UK a few months ago, in reality it probably doesn't hapen very often at all, if ever.


So there was a Panic! at the Disco?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/b7r4xxLzddA]


Teenagers On The Dancefloor [Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vs My Chemical Romance] (Marc Johnce Mashup)
Youtube FmK4kRcvEW8
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harlee: Failed use of date-rape drugs? Will we hear about the ones that didn't fail?


That was my thought. A modern Mickey.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I feel like there should be more Danzig/Misfits here...
 
