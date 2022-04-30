 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Muskegon gets in on the stuck freighter trend   (mlive.com) divider line
7
    More: Fail, United States Coast Guard, Ship, Internet privacy, Kaye E. Barker, Privacy policy, Canadian Coast Guard, Privacy, United States  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2022 at 11:35 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The lake bottom has been surveyed, and it has been confirmed that there is sand around the vessel," the Facebook post says.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gordon Lightfoot is standing by.

She was stuck in the sand
And the ship's band
Played "Ne'er my God to thee"

Don't boo Gordon Lightfoot
Gord would make it work.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bookmark in anticipation of Rule 34
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There isn't much else going on in Muskegon so good for them?  And I agree with Harry, Gord could make it work.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like that lighthouse and have taken pictures of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Bookmark in anticipation of Rule 34


Fair warning: It may involve Elon.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Could be the telephoto effect but it looks lke they cut the corner rather than enter the channel farther out which, with no direct knowledge of this particlarone, that's how most approaches are built.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.