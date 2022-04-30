 Skip to content
(AP News)   Day 66 of WW3: Russia claims 1 million kidnapped from Ukraine, advances in the south & east slowed, Western aid continues to flow as chances of Russian "victory" fade further. It's your Saturday Ukraine War thread   (apnews.com)
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't)

...

And I said that I'd clean up my list for today, but forgot I was gelling with a class 'til 9pm and agreed to work at 9am today...

So, here's the link to the other group that's keeping a really comprehensive list (with specific links by country):

https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site

...

And here is my older list with charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Military aid (and those of mixed military/humanitarian):

Help them buy drones:
https://www.dronesforukraine.fund

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Humanitarian Aid:

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect his rhetoric to escalate in the days before May 9 even as their losses continue and progress mostly stalled or losing ground.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And VHTS said he was having kitty issues late last night, so will probably be here late.

If you're here early, you can catch up with yesterday's thread if you haven't already:

https://m.fark.com/comments/12308940
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let's talk about Gerasimov, the most sought after man in the world....
Youtube 7TJqxGYJsoQ

So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Met my first Z in the wild yesterday.

US Army officer based. I said that he must have a certain level of professional interest in the events in Ukraine, which he totally denied. He said he had no interest, didn't follow it, and that it wasn't any of America's business.

He then went on to say that there was video of the dead civilians getting up and walking once the director called "cut".

Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [YouTube video: Let's talk about Gerasimov, the most sought after man in the world....]
So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?


Why not both?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A standup comedy routine (reposted from yesterday's thread).  Everyone needs a little humor and this meets or exceeds that low bar.  Links to Ukraine charities posted on his YT page.

Anton Tymoshenko - Stand-Up Comedy In Wartime Kyiv І Performing Live In A Bomb Shelter
Youtube XRURq2WSK98
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7TJqxGYJsoQ]
So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?


How about by a russian soldier?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A lot of Russians other the Putin share responsibility for this.  We're going to need a bigger gallows.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Met my first Z in the wild yesterday.

US Army officer based. I said that he must have a certain level of professional interest in the events in Ukraine, which he totally denied. He said he had no interest, didn't follow it, and that it wasn't any of America's business.

He then went on to say that there was video of the dead civilians getting up and walking once the director called "cut".

Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.


No, you have to be in the boy's club.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We are currently seeing the same thing that we initially saw during "phase one" of the conflict: overwhelming numbers of Russians making slow, plodding gains at great cost (to both sides, but especially to the Russian one).

If it plays out like last time, the Russians will advance until they are beyond their logistical capabilities, then they'll halt and try to bring up supplies, but be unable to do so due to partisan attacks on their supply chains.  Eventually they'll be forced to pull back... although they'll still be in Ukrainian territory (Donbas & Crimea).

But the Russians do seem to be somewhat better organized than before, and are focusing on much easier things for them to accomplish.  But they are also a lot weaker than before, and the Ukrainians are well supplied and have an active resistance movement already in place.

My overall guess is we'll see the same thing as before... a plodding advance followed by an inability to proceed followed by a unorganized withdrawal.  And that will end "phase two", but all that will do a lot of damage to Ukraine, and it's not clear that Ukraine has the strength to push them out entirely.

And Russia is preparing for "phase 3" now w/ increased recruitment & internal propaganda... they clearly intend to just keep throwing Russian bodies at the problem until it goes away.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7TJqxGYJsoQ]
So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?


Reeaaallly hoping he gets run over by a Ukranian grandmother on a very slow tractor.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-30/russia-will-quit-international-space-station-over-sanctions

Russia to build its own space station. With hookers. And black jack. You know what? Forget the space station.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7TJqxGYJsoQ]
So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?

How about by a russian soldier?


If that happened, then maybe Putin himself would have to lead.

(please let that happen)
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.


Hahaha, no. You have to graduate from college... but that's only *very* loosely correlated to being smart.
 
fasahd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?


Why not both?
Israeli firm develops an infantry drone that can fire machine guns and sniper rifles at targets while flying

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-30/russia-will-quit-international-space-station-over-sanctions

Russia to build its own space station. With hookers. And black jack. You know what? Forget the space station.


Russia requires Western components for their space program to function.  Also, half the purpose of that space program is to covertly redirect those component to their military.

So without Western cooperation, there isn't a point to the Russian space program.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

notmyjab: To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect his rhetoric to escalate in the days before May 9 even as their losses continue and progress mostly stalled or losing ground.

[Fark user image 518x680]


parentinfluence.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Met my first Z in the wild yesterday.

US Army officer based. I said that he must have a certain level of professional interest in the events in Ukraine, which he totally denied. He said he had no interest, didn't follow it, and that it wasn't any of America's business.

He then went on to say that there was video of the dead civilians getting up and walking once the director called "cut".

Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.


Our military has been a hotbed for recruiting white supremacists for a generation. Just like our law enforcement, when there's that many joining up some are going to make it into leadership positions and corrupt everything under them.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: We are currently seeing the same thing that we initially saw during "phase one" of the conflict: overwhelming numbers of Russians making slow, plodding gains at great cost (to both sides, but especially to the Russian one).

If it plays out like last time, the Russians will advance until they are beyond their logistical capabilities, then they'll halt and try to bring up supplies, but be unable to do so due to partisan attacks on their supply chains.  Eventually they'll be forced to pull back... although they'll still be in Ukrainian territory (Donbas & Crimea).

But the Russians do seem to be somewhat better organized than before, and are focusing on much easier things for them to accomplish.  But they are also a lot weaker than before, and the Ukrainians are well supplied and have an active resistance movement already in place.

My overall guess is we'll see the same thing as before... a plodding advance followed by an inability to proceed followed by a unorganized withdrawal.  And that will end "phase two", but all that will do a lot of damage to Ukraine, and it's not clear that Ukraine has the strength to push them out entirely.

And Russia is preparing for "phase 3" now w/ increased recruitment & internal propaganda... they clearly intend to just keep throwing Russian bodies at the problem until it goes away.


We don't fight wars where you can just throw bodies at things until the problem goes away anymore. Modern war spends a lot of money on equipment that lets one highly trained person project an outlandish amount of force. If they die and you replace them with a half trained grunt, and the equipment is a burning pile of rubble, you're not getting close to where you used to be.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Met my first Z in the wild yesterday.

US Army officer based. I said that he must have a certain level of professional interest in the events in Ukraine, which he totally denied. He said he had no interest, didn't follow it, and that it wasn't any of America's business.

He then went on to say that there was video of the dead civilians getting up and walking once the director called "cut".

Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.


Not defending anything but I hear that story and in my mind the guy is a coward who is covering his arse in the unlikely event the US commits ground troops in support of Ukraine. If he's established a reputation within his unit as a vehement pro-Russian then he figures he's less likely to get sent to fight against Russians because nobody will trust him not to do something treasonous. But I'm just spitballing, it's a weird tale if he's genuinely brainwashed.
 
raz4446
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
did those mf'rs just brag about kidnapping 1 million people?  being human is the most embarrassing thing i've ever experienced
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Met my first Z in the wild yesterday.

US Army officer based. I said that he must have a certain level of professional interest in the events in Ukraine, which he totally denied. He said he had no interest, didn't follow it, and that it wasn't any of America's business.

He then went on to say that there was video of the dead civilians getting up and walking once the director called "cut".

Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.


Not always. See also William Laws Calley Jr.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-30/russia-will-quit-international-space-station-over-sanctions

Russia to build its own space station. With hookers. And black jack. You know what? Forget the space station.


...and they'll lose the revenue from those launches. They're going to go from the cut rate choice, to just cut out.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.

[Fark user image 425x488]

/🇺🇦

*sips le café*


Ukrainian troops destroys Russian armor in south Ukraine with MILAN-2 ATGM anti-tank guided missile
Youtube fBxeAABV5w4
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

raz4446: did those mf'rs just brag about kidnapping 1 million people?  being human is the most embarrassing thing i've ever experienced


What other lifeforms have you been?  Please explain.

/ I fully agree that this is heinous
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Russian Far East: Fire at GRES-2 Power plant in Sakhalin this morning https://t.co/MCXAhppxse pic.twitter.com/40eCBCsTiF
- Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) April 30, 2022
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: DanInKansas: Met my first Z in the wild yesterday.

US Army officer based. I said that he must have a certain level of professional interest in the events in Ukraine, which he totally denied. He said he had no interest, didn't follow it, and that it wasn't any of America's business.

He then went on to say that there was video of the dead civilians getting up and walking once the director called "cut".

Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.

Our military has been a hotbed for recruiting white supremacists for a generation. Just like our law enforcement, when there's that many joining up some are going to make it into leadership positions and corrupt everything under them.


I think you might be surprised by all the conspiracy-laden, anti-government, anti-American talk that goes on a military facilities.  I know I am.  It's getting to the point where I'm contemplating reporting it, per my annual insider threat training.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Try also looking for local Ukrainian emigre groups on SM: many of these orgs have people shuttling to Ua. to deliver equipment like NVGs, flak vests, med supplies etc. in person.  Bureaucracy and corruption keep things from arriving at the fronts, so these volunteers do a needed service the big orgs often fail to do.  You may buy and deliver supplies on their shopping lists.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Met my first Z in the wild yesterday.

US Army officer based. I said that he must have a certain level of professional interest in the events in Ukraine, which he totally denied. He said he had no interest, didn't follow it, and that it wasn't any of America's business.

He then went on to say that there was video of the dead civilians getting up and walking once the director called "cut".

Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.


A Warrant officer, absolutely.
A commissioned officer?  Oh some idiots slip through to be sure. What rank was he?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Russian Far East: Fire at GRES-2 Power plant in Sakhalin this morning https://t.co/MCXAhppxse pic.twitter.com/40eCBCsTiF
- Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) April 30, 2022


Japan entering the ring, or just more incompetence?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

raz4446: did those mf'rs just brag about kidnapping 1 million people?  being human is the most embarrassing thing i've ever experienced


No, no, no.  You see, they 'evacuated' them.  They saved them from the dangers of the violence Ukrainians are undertaking that is forcing Russia to try and stop them.

In reality, I wonder what their fate will be.  Are they relocated to far reaches of Russia than Putin doesn't care about, used as slave labor in prison camps, or simply dumped in a mass grave as soon as they're hidden from international view?

It's all part of Russia's ethnic cleansing campaign.  They don't want those Ukrainians available to return to Ukraine after the invasion is over.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Met my first Z in the wild yesterday.

US Army officer based. I said that he must have a certain level of professional interest in the events in Ukraine, which he totally denied. He said he had no interest, didn't follow it, and that it wasn't any of America's business.

He then went on to say that there was video of the dead civilians getting up and walking once the director called "cut".

Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.


Mil and cops are like Trumpies: loyalty is the #1 criterion.  And both orgs skew RW, although they're ostensibly supposed to be apolitical.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [YouTube video: Let's talk about Gerasimov, the most sought after man in the world....]
So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?


Who gives a shiat
As long as he dies, I don't care if he is attacked by a rabid gerbil
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: DanInKansas: Met my first Z in the wild yesterday.

US Army officer based. I said that he must have a certain level of professional interest in the events in Ukraine, which he totally denied. He said he had no interest, didn't follow it, and that it wasn't any of America's business.

He then went on to say that there was video of the dead civilians getting up and walking once the director called "cut".

Current military farkers: what gives? I thought you had to be halfway smart to be a career officer.

Not defending anything but I hear that story and in my mind the guy is a coward who is covering his arse in the unlikely event the US commits ground troops in support of Ukraine. If he's established a reputation within his unit as a vehement pro-Russian then he figures he's less likely to get sent to fight against Russians because nobody will trust him not to do something treasonous. But I'm just spitballing, it's a weird tale if he's genuinely brainwashed.


I think its far more likely that's he's just a Q-Derper.

I don't think the army considers your political beliefs at all much less your "reputation within your unit"when they order you to fight.

do something treasonous? That's a court martial and a firing squad.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: RanHakubi: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-30/russia-will-quit-international-space-station-over-sanctions

Russia to build its own space station. With hookers. And black jack. You know what? Forget the space station.

Russia requires Western components for their space program to function.  Also, half the purpose of that space program is to covertly redirect those component to their military.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fasahd: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?

Why not both?
Israeli firm develops an infantry drone that can fire machine guns and sniper rifles at targets while flying

[i.insider.com image 700x394]


Yeah, and the hover tank is a great idea
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just want to mention that some guy was telling me last week that if TFG was president "he wouldn't put up with that shiat , he'd be in there sending troops to help Ukraine and stop the russians that's what he'd do instead of just nothing. He's put a stop to it."

I could see he really believed what he said so I didn't say much other than a "I guess , who knows?" and  he went on his way.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [YouTube video: Let's talk about Gerasimov, the most sought after man in the world....]
So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?


The sniper units are probably literally salivating
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Just want to mention that some guy was telling me last week that if TFG was president "he wouldn't put up with that shiat , he'd be in there sending troops to help Ukraine and stop the russians that's what he'd do instead of just nothing. He's put a stop to it."

I could see he really believed what he said so I didn't say much other than a "I guess , who knows?" and  he went on his way.


TFG would have pulled us out of NATO by now, and be selling the Russians fighter jets.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Just want to mention that some guy was telling me last week that if TFG was president "he wouldn't put up with that shiat , he'd be in there sending troops to help Ukraine and stop the russians that's what he'd do instead of just nothing. He's put a stop to it."

I could see he really believed what he said so I didn't say much other than a "I guess , who knows?" and  he went on his way.


So that arsehole still has no idea why trump was impeached then. Well the first time at least not the attempted coup time.

These people have their heads so far up their own arses its amazing they don't have to pump in air.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jesterling: A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.

[Fark user image 425x488]

/🇺🇦

*sips le café*

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fBxeAABV5w4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
Ukrainian troops destroys Russian armor in south Ukraine with MILAN-2 ATGM anti-tank guided missile


I hear that an ATGM anti-tank guided missile is twice as powerful as a standard ATGM.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Raider_dad: Just want to mention that some guy was telling me last week that if TFG was president "he wouldn't put up with that shiat , he'd be in there sending troops to help Ukraine and stop the russians that's what he'd do instead of just nothing. He's put a stop to it."

I could see he really believed what he said so I didn't say much other than a "I guess , who knows?" and  he went on his way.

TFG would have pulled us out of NATO by now, and be selling the Russians fighter jets.


Perhaps all of the Jan 6 folks should be sent to Russia to fight on their side.  They couldn't be any better than what Russia has remaining, and it lets them play the war games they've got in their heads. 'Be all you can be: cannon fodder.  Be sure to pack their sunflower seeds.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Like a doofus i just posted this in the wrong thread. Another possible opportunity to keep your ears open if you own body armor, or where you work does. Even if you are not associated with law enforcement, you would be surprised how many companies have security teams that outfit in body armor and how many private citizens buy the stuff as well....

I just helped package up over 3000 pieces of Level 3+ Flexible body armor, helmets, and hard  plates. It was all used but the ukranians said they wanted it. Manufacturers usually set "life" limits on their armor that are a little bit science and a lot bit profiteering. I have seen somewhere between 5 and 7 years, but if the armor is cared for it works just fine. Nonetheless, most LEAs, correctional systems, and even private owners rotate new body armor in every 5 years.

So, someone decided to send out a notice and see what we could get and we got over 7000 vests, plates, and helmets in three weeks. After sorting through them we were able to put enough helmets, vests, and plates for a thousand soldiers to be outfitted. They shipped out on the truck to a plane heading on its way to poland last night.

I did not do the legwork on getting all the approvals and logistics set up, but that was the super heavy lift. The woman who spearheaded that effort spent hundreds of hours on the phone, one time holding for two hours, to get through all the red tape and make sure we were shipping to something that the US government was involved in so we reduce the chances all that shiat would end up on the black market.

Felt good to do something though. If you have body armor, or your company does, the best way to find out if your state is doing something is to contact your state police. Local law enforcement may know as well, but the smaller the department the less likely they will know of it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: SomeAmerican: And Russia is preparing for "phase 3" now w/ increased recruitment & internal propaganda... they clearly intend to just keep throwing Russian bodies at the problem until it goes away.

We don't fight wars where you can just throw bodies at things until the problem goes away anymore. Modern war spends a lot of money on equipment that lets one highly trained person project an outlandish amount of force. If they die and you replace them with a half trained grunt, and the equipment is a burning pile of rubble, you're not getting close to where you used to be.


It's true, but it's also true that this is becoming a war of attrition, and both sides are hastily training replacements, so more and more this will be about how many volunteers / conscripts you can pull in & how well you can train them.

And it's true that about three times more Russians are dying than Ukrainians, but there are also more than three times more Russians to be had.  Also Russia can train recruits in safe territory while using cruise missiles to disrupt Ukrainian boot camps.  On the flip side, Ukraine is having an easier time finding recruits.

I'd argue that Russia has the long term edge in manpower though.  But I'd agree that it's not just about manpower, and that if the West can keep supplying Ukraine indefinitely while Russia struggles to replace their equipment, then time might be on Ukraine's side.

That's a big if though as the West is notorious for its short attention span... and what happens if the R's take the House and Senate in 2023, and Trump wins in 2024?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7TJqxGYJsoQ]
So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?


I've got my money on the jolly Canadian sniper. Or maybe the Aussie one from TF2.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baka-san: fasahd: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: So the Russians are sending their equivalent of Head of Joint Chiefs to lead the offensive. This exposes how poorly things are going. The only question is will he be killed by a sniper or a drone?

Why not both?
Israeli firm develops an infantry drone that can fire machine guns and sniper rifles at targets while flying

[i.insider.com image 700x394]

Yeah, and the hover tank is a great idea


Bilko
Youtube zUVbrOtQenQ
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.