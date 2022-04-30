 Skip to content
'Hmm, maybe I shouldn't be doing this'...he said after running his second victim through
15
    Carl Girouard, Katana, Murder  
groverpm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: He said that by the age of 18, he believed he had a "top secret" mission to kill and that his life would be sacrificed at the end of it.

Well he was right about his life being sacrificed. He'll spend it behind bars.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, you criminal, millions of people play video games without acting out.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was armed with a Japanese-style sword called a katana with a 76.9-centimetre blade and wore black clothing and a short-sleeved kimono.

Pretty sure we know what happened here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I thought I would have a feeling of accomplishment, but that wasn't the case," Girouard told the jury. "I decided there shouldn't be one more death, my own or anyone else."

Well, since you're contrite, what kind of community service is called for here?
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He said he chose Old Quebec because its historic buildings and statues reminded him of the medieval video games he adored.

Medieval video games?  So, like Assassins Creed or did I miss out on a whole genre?
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: He was armed with a Japanese-style sword called a katana with a 76.9-centimetre blade and wore black clothing and a short-sleeved kimono.

Pretty sure we know what happened here.
[Fark user image 600x738]


I'm just delighted to see a journalist that doesn't call them 'samurai swords' like most of the lazy hacks do.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
lilfry14
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: He said he chose Old Quebec because its historic buildings and statues reminded him of the medieval video games he adored.

Medieval video games?  So, like Assassins Creed or did I miss out on a whole genre?


If you include the ones with magic, then there's a ton like the elder scrolls, probably dark souls, maybe he includes Diablo?
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lilfry14: TiberiusGracchus44: He said he chose Old Quebec because its historic buildings and statues reminded him of the medieval video games he adored.

Medieval video games?  So, like Assassins Creed or did I miss out on a whole genre?

If you include the ones with magic, then there's a ton like the elder scrolls, probably dark souls, maybe he includes Diablo?


Interesting.  Would World of Warcraft count?
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lilfry14: TiberiusGracchus44: He said he chose Old Quebec because its historic buildings and statues reminded him of the medieval video games he adored.

Medieval video games?  So, like Assassins Creed or did I miss out on a whole genre?

If you include the ones with magic, then there's a ton like the elder scrolls, probably dark souls, maybe he includes Diablo?


Considering his garb and chosen weapon I'm thinking more like Bushido Blade, he was probably complete trash at it and that's why he focused on dueling unarmed 60 year olds.  What a noob.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: He said he chose Old Quebec because its historic buildings and statues reminded him of the medieval video games he adored.

Medieval video games?  So, like Assassins Creed or did I miss out on a whole genre?


These ultraviolent video games are out of control.

game-e.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Earlier, he told the court he became obsessed with video games in his teens - particularly ones involving swords and knives - and started to mix up reality and video games. He said he remembers telling himself "that we should live like in video games."

Suuuuuure you did, Skippy, at least your following your lawyer's script, which is nice.
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*you're
 
starlost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He thought he would have the highest high of highs killing people and when he didn't get it decided 3 hots and a cot in a mental ward was the way to go.
 
