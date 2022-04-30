 Skip to content
(KALB Alexandria)   Boundary dispute between sandwich shop and neighboring church comes to an ethical, friendly resolution; just kidding, the church fences off the entire parking lot and blocks the ADA-compliant exits, citing Deuteronomy 19:14
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How very Christian of the church.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

crustysandman: How very Christian of the church.


Blessed are peacemakers, not the fence raisers.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And lo, did Christ say to the immigrant sandwich shop owner: render unto me $300 today, or $600 tomorrow. For I was a stranger in these lands but now it is your turn in the barrel, biatch.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On google link it looks like there are two other businesses that have to be using that "grey area". I'm curious if they've also had problems.

/the church is being a massive jerk regardless
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

crustysandman: How very Christian of the church.


How very cash money of the church

"I had a tenant that didn't speak the best English, so they realized that I wasn't going to pay them, so they went to him and said 'Hey today's price is $300, tomorrow it will be $600.' It's just they way they're going about it - it's all about money to them," said Bordelon.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every church I've ever been to has been a scam to extract money from honest people, and this one is no different.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: And lo, did Christ say to the immigrant sandwich shop owner: render unto me $300 today, or $600 tomorrow. For I was a stranger in these lands but now it is your turn in the barrel, biatch.


Jesus never said anything about extortion.  Pretty sure.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IANAL, but the predial servitudething sounds like the business has a pretty good claim for right of way.

I wonder what the A-hole pastor's congregation thinks of him. Unless they're all equal A-holes, it's gotta be causing some friction, and these little churches tend to split up at the drop of a hat. It'd be nice if he loses his gig over this.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pineville. Now there's a name I thought I'd never hear again in my life.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The obvious solution is to knock down the fence and burn down the church.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elton John - Burn Down The Mission (BBC In Concert 1970)
Youtube Xv-3MCGY-r8
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cast down thy crutches for thy faith has made you whole
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: Cast down thy crutches for thy faith has made you whole

Cast down thy crutches for

thy faith has made you wholean A-hole.

FTFY
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: ThomasPaineTrain: And lo, did Christ say to the immigrant sandwich shop owner: render unto me $300 today, or $600 tomorrow. For I was a stranger in these lands but now it is your turn in the barrel, biatch.

Jesus never said anything about extortion.  Pretty sure.


He did whip the crap out of the moneychangers though.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images.thdstatic.comView Full Size

"No idea what happened to your fence. It was there when I closed up yesterday. Weird."
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The obvious solution is to knock down the fence and burn down the church.


Paint a "Z" on the church door.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: Cast down thy crutches for thy faith has made you whole


Fark user imageView Full Size


I have been Saved by the Bell and in Zack's name we trust
 
honk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
. . . citing Deuteronomy 19:14

Or, more accurately, Doucheronomy 19:14.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Call the members of the black metal band mayhem, well mostly vikerns, he will handle it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And verily, they did say "F*ck you, I got mine"
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

crustysandman: How very Christian of the church.


That would be Jewish of them as the Christian Bible specifically calls for old laws to be banished meaning anything out of that book is cast from canon.
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: On google link it looks like there are two other businesses that have to be using that "grey area". I'm curious if they've also had problems.

/the church is being a massive jerk regardless


On Streetview, the building directly behind the restaurant is signed as "World Prayer Center" with the same logo as the church. The one behind that is harder to be sure of; it's "Andy's Family Haircare" in older Streetview but that sign is gone in the most recent. It's apparently "Shear Magnolia's Salon" which has a Facebook page but not website. It could well be owned/run by someone associated with the church.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who pays the taxes on the lot?
 
runbuh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
""I had a tenant that didn't speak the best English, so they realized that I wasn't going to pay them, so they went to him and said 'Hey today's price is $300, tomorrow it will be $600.' It's just they way they're going about it - it's all about money to them," said Bordelon."

That's the reason, right there.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good old pastor Keith has an Insta. Go figure he looks like a used car salesman.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you are anti-religion, this is your thread - dance, monkeys!!!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RickTheVote: If you are anti-religion, this is your thread - dance, monkeys!!!


Any Christian church on earth is anti Christianity. The new testament and it's love thy neighbor's, don't covet, and don't judge is closer to what the church calls satanism.

It's more Christian to be atheist than it is to be a Bible beater.
 
JTtheCajun [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Every church I've ever been to has been a scam to extract money from honest people, and this one is no different.


I, luckily, was raised in one that wasn't. The congregation was about 20 people, the pastor didn't take a salary (in lieu lived in a parsonage on the same land the church was on). It was an old-school Baptist church, not too far theologically from the group known as "primitive Baptists". They walked the walk, even paying taxes...because they rendered unto Caesar. Hell, I was studying to be a preacher, myself, when I actually, seriously, dedicated myself to systematically reading the Bible. Then it all fell apart...but yeah. There were, at least 20 years ago, a few decent ones still around. And I use "decent" kinda loosely, as, well, it was rural, so the gays and the minorities weren't exactly seen as equals...but if the "in-group" could have been extended to everyone, it wouldn't have been a bad community building system.
 
Discordulator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FleshFlapps: crustysandman: How very Christian of the church.

That would be Jewish of them as the Christian Bible specifically calls for old laws to be banished meaning anything out of that book is cast from canon.


No denominations can agree on this, especially when the ten commandments are OT.

Also, Jesus said lots about loving neighbors, and not being a greedy farkwit.
 
