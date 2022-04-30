 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   ATM from bank yanked by wanks
    Dumbass, Crime, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Identity theft, Privacy, grounds of the bank, theft of an ATM, NBC-NY report  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
if this happened in Englnd it would be a "job pulled by yobs"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm curious as to how they got to the money

/Because it's not easy
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"cops were tasked with picking up the cash and returning it to the bank"

<holds back laugh> No, I'm sure none of that money lined the pockes of the folks picking it up. No sirree....
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seems like these jokers were't too good at doing what they set out to do. Better luck next time.
 
Fereals
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
farking Cory and Trevor.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am from this area, and I will say it is a daring crime considering that south Brunswick is town with little crime but a big police force.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: Seems like these jokers were't too good at doing what they set out to do. Better luck next time.


Few thousand on the ground and a lot more in the box.

Priorities broh.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People watch too many bad movies.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Barbershop (8/11) Movie CLIP - Stealing the ATM (2002) HD
Youtube GNsD8EVetbU
oblig
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: People watch too many bad movies.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm curious as to how they got to the money

/Because it's not easy


Former bank employee, copies of keys, knowledge of the weak points for anchors, etc.

You'd think the ATM would have a system such that loss of power* or detection of sudden G forces** would burst a dye pack, staining the cash.

*Have primary and backup power supplies inside the bank. A 10-second delay allows back-up power to kick in and keep the dye pack from going off. Back-up power wouldn't be designed to actually run the ATM.

**If a sensor detects the ATM on its side, the dye pack blows. Being bumped by a car wouldn't be enough.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: Seems like these jokers were't too good at doing what they set out to do. Better luck next time.


These are often loaded with about $20K for a weekend. Sounds like they got most of it.
 
jagec
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: Seems like these jokers were't too good at doing what they set out to do. Better luck next time.


The crime took 90 seconds, "the thieves drove off with most of the cash", it was a stolen car and no arrests? Sounds like they did OK.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was it an ATM Machine?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks like the back end of a Triton Systems drive-up system.  And Argo, or maybe a 5000.  They use black plastic dispensers with green labels.

All upright ATMs, drive-up or walk-up, are built like miniature brick shirt houses.  Medium-gauge steel cabinets anchored to the concrete foundation with butterfly bolts.  You physically have to ram them with a truck to get that much damage in the pic FTFA.

/worked for an ATM service company
//saw the results of the time local yokels tried to back a pickup into a Triton 9600 to rob it
///F-150 got high centered on the lower cabinet and was totaled!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indy_kid: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm curious as to how they got to the money

/Because it's not easy

Former bank employee, copies of keys, knowledge of the weak points for anchors, etc.

You'd think the ATM would have a system such that loss of power* or detection of sudden G forces** would burst a dye pack, staining the cash.

*Have primary and backup power supplies inside the bank. A 10-second delay allows back-up power to kick in and keep the dye pack from going off. Back-up power wouldn't be designed to actually run the ATM.

**If a sensor detects the ATM on its side, the dye pack blows. Being bumped by a car wouldn't be enough.


I used to work on the small, privately owned ATMs

/Ours were protected primarily by warning stickers, but getting to the cash still wasn't easy
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm curious as to how they got to the money

/Because it's not easy


Ramming a car into it.

Around these parts, a few years back, some very brazen folks did smash and grabs on like 30 different ATMs in numerous places in the county.  It was wild.

I'm assuming they were FINALLY caught, because AFAIK it stopped.
 
Spooonster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CarnySaur: Was it an ATM Machine?


The kind that requires a PIN Number?
 
