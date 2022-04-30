 Skip to content
(Grimsby Telegraph)   Pro tip: When trying to sell your stolen wares, best not to do so at a crime scene   (grimsbytelegraph.co.uk) divider line
    Dumbass, English-language films, Theft, Crime, Humberside Police, Humberside, crime scene, Tile, scene of a major investigation  
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's the problem. Don't try to have a stand-off and sell stolen meat at the same time. Multitasking doesn't work.
 
troutfeasor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is selling meat on the street a British thing? Even if it wasn't stolen, someone approaching me with meat would be weird.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

troutfeasor: Is selling meat on the street a British thing? Even if it wasn't stolen, someone approaching me with meat would be weird.


Yor mom doesn't mind
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Um, by definition...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
round here we do occasionally get...random meat salesmen, usually in a pickup with a reefer box on it and very pushy in his sales pitch. sorta like the guy who sells stereo speakers out of a van.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

troutfeasor: Is selling meat on the street a British thing? Even if it wasn't stolen, someone approaching me with meat would be weird.


It's been around a long time, that I know of. In Missouri, it's called the meat wagon. They setup shop in parking lots until they get chased off. They lure you in with "5 ribeyes for $20". They pressure sell packages where you end up with 20 pounds of meat for $100 - most of which is 70/30 hamburger. We tried it once and ended up throwing most of it away. OK, I tried it once and my wife told me I was an idiot and gloated when I threw it away.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He needs to find money after the car crash:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
