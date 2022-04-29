 Skip to content
(WHNS Fox 21)   Live in South Carolina and have a Bradford pear tree in your yard? You have until 2024 to get rid of it   (foxcarolina.com) divider line
    More: Strange, South Carolina, stock of Bradford pear trees, native trees, Callery Pear, Clemson University, Pear, Bradford pear trees, lot of our insects  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never heard of these before. Must be a Southern plant.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be partners with my dad.
We had an ad in the penny saver.
"Dangerous trees removed"
We would charge people to haul away our firewood. I got to earn some money, learn how to negotiate a deal, learn trees, physics, and run a saw.
Occasionally that dangerous tree was a small ornamental that absolutely had to be yanked out by the roots, and buried alive, roots down, at out house. But people paid us, anyway.
I've had that side job for 50 years.

I see free wood on line, see a pic of a mill log, get it.
I take all the wood I don't sell to the mill, and I take slab wood in trade for mill wood.
With a table saw, a few planers, a cnc machine..
Well, it the material is free. Your imagination is the limit.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never heard of these before. Must be a Southern plant.


They were a popular planting in SEPA in the 90's until people realized that they were invasive, stank, and fell to pieces when mature.  The Vladimir Putin of trees.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Well, it the material is free. Your imagination is the limit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA - "Under the ban, you can still have a Bradford pear tree in your yard - they just can't be bought or sold in the state after 2024."

Good job, subby
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good.  They are the trees that smell like cum when blooming.  They are invasive and useless...like cum.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sandbar67: FTFA - "Under the ban, you can still have a Bradford pear tree in your yard - they just can't be bought or sold in the state after 2024."

Good job, subby


Come on, now.  It's a FARK tradition to not RTFA, especially to the last line of the article.

:P
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never heard of these before. Must be a Southern plant.


Native to Vietnam.  A real pretty flower on the tree and otherwise repugnant.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mitchell & Webb - Linden Trees Smell Of Cum
Youtube O4p0uw42cdo
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: vudukungfu: Well, it the material is free. Your imagination is the limit.

[Fark user image 750x1334]


Yep. It's wood.
 
MVEAlpha
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good. Burn all of those smelly bastards.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: vudukungfu: Well, it the material is free. Your imagination is the limit.

[Fark user image 750x1334]


Paige, no!!
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: kdawg7736: Never heard of these before. Must be a Southern plant.

They were a popular planting in SEPA in the 90's until people realized that they were invasive, stank, and fell to pieces when mature.  The Vladimir Putin of trees.


Popular in Western PA as well.  My parents had one in front of their house.  Had to take it down when the limbs started falling off.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They self manage their shape until about 30, then fall apart. Split in the middle, and create havoc. Does this nice blossom thing for a few weeks, but that's about it.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Good.  They are the trees that smell like cum when blooming.  They are invasive and useless...like cum.


It helps if you plant pineapples next to them.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never heard of these before. Must be a Southern plant.


Extremely damaging invasive species. Common in the S.E. United States but will also grow into southern Canada, mainly Ontario IIRC, and are also in California. Also called Callery Pear.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/bradford-pear-stinkiest-invasive-1.5129912
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never heard of these before. Must be a Southern plant.


Have them here in NJ, though not native. And as others have pointed out, they're falling apart.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never heard of these before. Must be a Southern plant.


They smell like cum.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We have loads of them in New England. They seem to be a favourite decorative tree.
Evil-smelling buggers.
 
Zipf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Jeez.. did you sleep with the windows open again?"

"Yes?"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Must be like the Mimosa tree. We saw these all over the place when white water rafting in Tennessee. Pretty flowering tree that apparently is extremely invasive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We have one in our yard we're going to cut down shortly.  Should've done it when it was 1.5" diameter when we bought the place, but hindsight is 20/20. Now it's probably 3-4" diameter, maybe 20' tall, but it's not near anything so I'll be able to safely get rid of it pretty easily.  I've heard once cured it makes great firewood, so I'll burn most of it probably next fall in the fire pit.

Not native, but it's being replaced with a Japanese maple, because we got a free one from the in laws and they're beautiful.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Must be like the Mimosa tree. We saw these all over the place when white water rafting in Tennessee. Pretty flowering tree that apparently is extremely invasive.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


The seed pods they drop are super toxic for pets.  People too, so keep an eye out with kids around them.
 
dryknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A national ban would be better.
I think developers like them because after the developers have raped the landscape of all existing vegetation, these can be planted and grow quickly, and briefly attractive with white blossoms.
 
schubie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I didn't smell them at all this year. I guess I need to accept that it was covid that I got when I lost my sense of taste and smell in November of 2019 and be thankful that there is one silver lining.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I love the smell of spring in South Carolina
Really though what's interesting about Bradford pears are that flies instead of bees are their main pollinators and they have evolved to smell bad to attract them.
They produce trimethylamine which is somewhat similar to spermine (you can guess where that was discovered)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Must be like the Mimosa tree. We saw these all over the place when white water rafting in Tennessee. Pretty flowering tree that apparently is extremely invasive.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Do these smell fill the air with the smell of cum too?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good!

Too little, too late, but still...
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xanadian: sandbar67: FTFA - "Under the ban, you can still have a Bradford pear tree in your yard - they just can't be bought or sold in the state after 2024."

Good job, subby

Come on, now.  It's a FARK tradition to not RTFA, especially to the last line of the article.

:P


It is in the second last paragraph, not the last line.
 
