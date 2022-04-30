 Skip to content
(WLOX Biloxi)   This military vet got promoted to Major....at 101 years old   (wlox.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better late than never.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a major accomplishment.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thought this was going to be about Captain America ...
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's really gonna up his pension when he retires.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not a very model of a modern major.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't understand this.  He didn't earn it, he left the service prior to promotion.  So... here's your meaningless honorary promotion because you're really old?

My high school could promote me to valedictorian, but that wouldn't mean squat either.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And for those who want something more serious:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I don't understand this.  He didn't earn it, he left the service prior to promotion.  So... here's your meaningless honorary promotion because you're really old?

My high school could promote me to valedictorian, but that wouldn't mean squat either.


Major wasn't a rank when he retired, it was created a year later.
 
Theeng
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I don't understand this.  He didn't earn it, he left the service prior to promotion.  So... here's your meaningless honorary promotion because you're really old?

My high school could promote me to valedictorian, but that wouldn't mean squat either.


Eh, he's old and it's an honorary rank of Major.  Honestly I respect CWO more than a standard O4.  Not sure how the fark you promote from chief warrant to major but fark it.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Theeng: Unsung_Hero: I don't understand this.  He didn't earn it, he left the service prior to promotion.  So... here's your meaningless honorary promotion because you're really old?

My high school could promote me to valedictorian, but that wouldn't mean squat either.

Eh, he's old and it's an honorary rank of Major.  Honestly I respect CWO more than a standard O4.  Not sure how the fark you promote from chief warrant to major but fark it.


They're called mustangs, and it is pretty common.
 
