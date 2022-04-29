 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Paraglider gets caught in tree near Poo Poo Point   (king5.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well crap.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Some people pay good money for that.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Looks like he done poo-pooed
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Shit happens
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is in deep caca now
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some one's new nickname is going to be Dingleberry.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poop thread?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sc0tts0
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

flemardo: Some one's new nickname is going to be Dingleberry.


Dangleberry
 
