(Twitter) The perfect metaphor for student loan forgiveness doesn't exist
    Murica, shot  
496 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2022 at 2:05 AM



31 Comments
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart And Smunny: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x486]


There's another much larger and poorer group tied to the upper rails: taxpayers.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe most Americans just want to continue to live in crushing poverty.

It would explain why republicans keep getting elected.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Fart And Smunny: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x486]

There's another much larger and poorer group tied to the upper rails: taxpayers.


Also, the other people on the track tied themselves to it voluntarily.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The COVID vaccine is such a slap in the face of those who died of COVID prior to its release. What makes us so deserving of special privileges, huh?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop thinking about this in terms of money already spent, student loan forgiveness frees up disposable income for people previously struggling under student debt, and having that money flowing through your local economy has impacts that benefit the entire community.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jjorsett: jjorsett: Fart And Smunny: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x486]

There's another much larger and poorer group tied to the upper rails: taxpayers.


Do you have a citation for the latter? Because I find that tough to believe.

Also, the other people on the track tied themselves to it voluntarily.

You and I both know that's bullshiat. When you're given options between "loans" or "on the streets," you take "loans."
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Maybe most Americans just want to continue to live in crushing poverty.

It would explain why republicans keep getting elected.


It's not most, just a significant minority in a country where land votes and they control all the nearly empty states. It's also not that they want to live in poverty, but that they'd rather live in poverty than to have Those People (TM) potentially have an equal standard of living.

Hatred, empty land, and politicians that exploit both. That's all you need to understand how Republicans get elected.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Student loans going back about two decades? really should be a prime example of how greed creates greed and how geeed takes advantage of other.

It's such a simple example it can be drawn on paper within 3-4 steps.

I don't understand how the sham keeps being met by opposition.  It's as if your representatives do not represent you anymore...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*spelling
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Fart And Smunny: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x486]

There's another much larger and poorer group tied to the upper rails: taxpayers.


Nope! This is not how federal lending or forgiveness works.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: The COVID vaccine is such a slap in the face of those who died of COVID prior to its release. What makes us so deserving of special privileges, huh?


Today I learned anti-vaxxers are just big John Prine and Fountains of Wayne fans
 
yellowjester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the above example, the correct solution is to tie the wealthy to the second set of tracks.  They can afford to take the hit.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Allow student loan forgiveness through bankruptcy again and charge student loans to zero % interest rates.
Oops Joe Biden fought hard as a Senator to eliminate discharging student loans through bankruptcy. I think Joe will do very little or nothing.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Fart And Smunny: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x486]

There's another much larger and poorer group tied to the upper rails: taxpayers.


F*ck billionaires.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Allow student loan forgiveness through bankruptcy again and charge student loans to zero % interest rates.
Oops Joe Biden fought hard as a Senator to eliminate discharging student loans through bankruptcy. I think Joe will do very little or nothing.


Trump is our guy!
He would have done it for sure!
Except he didn't!
I'm voting Republican!! Herpa derpa!
Anything Biden does will be fought tooth and nail by Republicans.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Allow student loan forgiveness through bankruptcy again and charge student loans to zero % interest rates.
Oops Joe Biden fought hard as a Senator to eliminate discharging student loans through bankruptcy. I think Joe will do very little or nothing.


Joe will send out a coupon for $300 off your student loans to debtors who start a small business in an underserved community and file a notarized application in triplicate in-person at the Smithsonian
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Patmaniac: Allow student loan forgiveness through bankruptcy again and charge student loans to zero % interest rates.
Oops Joe Biden fought hard as a Senator to eliminate discharging student loans through bankruptcy. I think Joe will do very little or nothing.

Trump is our guy!
He would have done it for sure!
Except he didn't!
I'm voting Republican!! Herpa derpa!
Anything Biden does will be fought tooth and nail by Republicans.


I also have low expectations of Biden on this, though actually for basically the reasons you gave - I don't think it's unreasonable to have such expectations in this case. I dare say it's pragmatic, rather than another case of herp derp.

Doesn't mean I'm not likely to vote for the guy next election, but this isn't an area in which I expect to see progress.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trerro: ElPrimitivo: Maybe most Americans just want to continue to live in crushing poverty.

It would explain why republicans keep getting elected.

It's not most, just a significant minority in a country where land votes and they control all the nearly empty states. It's also not that they want to live in poverty, but that they'd rather live in poverty than to have Those People (TM) potentially have an equal standard of living.

Hatred, empty land, and politicians that exploit both. That's all you need to understand how Republicans get elected.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x486]


Why do we need a trolley? Who is on the other track? Can we just take it apart and build something more modern/?
 
Stibium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Maybe most Americans just want to continue to live in crushing poverty.

It would explain why republicans keep getting elected.


As someone living in the deep south, we wouldn't know what to do with excess disposable income. Seriously, we pimp out our trucks instead of growing wealth, you might as well write us off.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not a living wage ,not saving the lives of Americans that will die because of our healthcare system.
What we need is for the college graduates to get loan forgiveness first?
The same idiots that have been telling everyone that low income workers need to get educated and if they didn't ,they deserve what they get.
Too stupid to realize that driving down the wages of the lower classes also drove down their wages because it made college a necessity and created a glut.

I agree this needs to be done but the problem needs to be fixed before beforehand.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Patmaniac: Allow student loan forgiveness through bankruptcy again and charge student loans to zero % interest rates.
Oops Joe Biden fought hard as a Senator to eliminate discharging student loans through bankruptcy. I think Joe will do very little or nothing.

Joe will send out a coupon for $300 off your student loans to debtors who start a small business in an underserved community and file a notarized application in triplicate in-person at the Smithsonian


the Smithsonian is far more wide and diverse than many know. you could take a extended stay vacation and not run out of things to see.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Not a living wage ,not saving the lives of Americans that will die because of our healthcare system.
What we need is for the college graduates to get loan forgiveness first?


You're right, but Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema said no to all of that stuff
This is the only thing Biden can do with just an executive order, by just passing a bill
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Stop thinking about this in terms of money already spent, student loan forgiveness frees up disposable income for people previously struggling under student debt, and having that money flowing through your local economy has impacts that benefit the entire community.


Other than the fact that student loans haven't been paid in two years at this point, sure.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Understand this: it is rapidly reaching a point where people do not pay back their student loans because they cannot pay back their student loans. At best they can make token payments for the rest of their lives.

The net result of that is that the loan STILL IS NOT PAID. If the loan can't be discharged and cannot be paid in full by the debtor, the bank cannot get their money and they cannot write it off.

So forgiveness or not, these loans are not getting paid. If people choose to play the "but whatabout all the people who paid their loans?" song, they should be required to come up with an answer to the conundrum beyond the baseless whinge about lazy students and imaginary degrees.

Or else STFU already.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: jjorsett: Fart And Smunny: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x486]

There's another much larger and poorer group tied to the upper rails: taxpayers.

Also, the other people on the track tied themselves to it voluntarily.


Another fool who believes everyone is born in a vacuum and socio-economic status doesn't exist.

Surprised you didn't say "Why don't the poors just buy more money?"
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BuT I pAiD mInE wiTh A sUmMeR jOb!

(All converted to 2022 dollar values)
Average total cost of college in 1965 - $11,668, average wage £42,514, annual minimum wage* $23,730
Average total cost of college in 1975 - $10,895, average wage £46,118, annual minimum wage* $23,342
Average total cost of college in 1985 - $12,275, average wage £44,947, annual minimum wage* $18,618
Average total cost of college in 1995 - $16,208, average wage £46,606, annual minimum wage* $16,676
Average total cost of college in 2005 - $20,475, average wage £54,397, annual minimum wage* $15,769
Average total cost of college in 2022 - $35,331, average wage £61,795**, annual minimum wage* $15,080
*Based on 52 x 40 hour week
**used 2020 salary, adjusted to 2022 dollars
Sources used - https://nces.ed.gov/programs/digest/d13/tables/dt13_330.10.asp
https://educationdata.org/average-cost-of-college
https://www.ssa.gov/oact/cola/AWI.html
https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/minimum-wage/history/chart

Whether it's students paying their own way - or parents paying for them - the cost of college has ballooned vs both average wages and minimum wage.
Example: Since 1985 to 2022, the cost of college tripled, the average wage rose by 37% and the minimum wage dropped by 19%.
The cost of college is getting prohibitive, loans were a way to allow less wealthy into college but the system became it's own profit-making industry that screwed people over.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Understand this: it is rapidly reaching a point where people do not pay back their student loans because they cannot pay back their student loans. At best they can make token payments for the rest of their lives.

The net result of that is that the loan STILL IS NOT PAID. If the loan can't be discharged and cannot be paid in full by the debtor, the bank cannot get their money and they cannot write it off.

So forgiveness or not, these loans are not getting paid. If people choose to play the "but whatabout all the people who paid their loans?" song, they should be required to come up with an answer to the conundrum beyond the baseless whinge about lazy students and imaginary degrees.

Or else STFU already.


"Ohh my God, we overleveraged ourselves, how will we ever manage?!"

For real, this. I had never even entertained the idea of adding student loans to economic collapse.

I'll be in my bunk...
 
