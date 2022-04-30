 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   30 years ago, a jury in Simi Valley, a Los Angeles suburb widely known as "Copland," acquitted 4 LAPD officers of beating Rodney King, an assault witnessed by millions as it was videotaped and broadcast, which set off days of rioting in the city   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thirty years....

Goddamn I'm old.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How dare you call my town a "Los Angeles suburb", subby. We're in a separate county for dang's sake!

But yeah, Copland is fair...
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are we taking over/under on vigil/protests/anti-protest/riots?

I'd love to be optimistic... but after the last few years, smart money is against optimism.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember, STAY IN YOUR CAR!

In Living Color LA Riots
Youtube BxAVpuakkCQ
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have this unhappy family memory of my mother agreeing with the verdict. Her reasoning was that Rodney must have been on PCP or something because there's no other way he could have kept trying to stand up with that beating. My brothers, sisters, and my Dad just looked at her when she said that. Then looked at each other. They saw I was about to say something back to her and just shook their head at me. There was simply no point. She was fully sold on the myth and nothing could change her mind.

Otherwise she was a loving and caring person, but she had been taught to fear.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was in Toronto.

Riots happened there, too.


/no one apologized
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And thirty years later the only thing that's changed is cops have better weapons now.
 
