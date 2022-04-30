 Skip to content
Dr. Elon Musk will now see you about your anger issues
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
see also Dr. Phil. Cordelia Van Verfaille

Farin Urlaub Racing Team - Herz? Verloren (Offizielles Video)
Youtube Salvggj9bMw
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


It's been two years.

It's cool that you've managed to get a few random cities to fund the development of the tunnelboring machines.

It's cool that you've made electric cars for people who actually like cars, and forced the big ICE incumbents to try to play catch-up.

It's freaking awesome that you've made reusable rockets that actually fly, especially since the big aerospace incumbents are still not bothering to play catch-up because at $2B per flight, why would the companies that got the cost-plus contracts underlying the Senate Launch System care if it gets tested this decade, let alone ever flies?

But we are still waiting for the genetically-engineered catgirls.

And you are behind schedule.

The world demands better.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The sooner Twitter shuts down the better. Just give Musk the keys so he can begin the end.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What did the Paypal guy say to the Netscape guy?

Adderall makes you angry.

This message brought to you by the year 2000.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good lord. As someone that's coming to a point in their life where they may need ADHD meds to make their brain work right, this kind of shiat does not make the stigma of it any better. Musk sucks.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

question_dj: Good lord. As someone that's coming to a point in their life where they may need ADHD meds to make their brain work right, this kind of shiat does not make the stigma of it any better. Musk sucks.


You sound...agitated.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He is right.. Adderall is an anger multiplier.
Why is the truth such a hard pill to swallow? Does this nugget of reality conflict with the religion of American politics? Of course it does, and the high priests need to feel intellectual in the fellowship of villifying opposing opinion.
Happy caturday! Meow
 
minorshan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: He is right.. Adderall is an anger multiplier.
Why is the truth such a hard pill to swallow? Does this nugget of reality conflict with the religion of American politics? Of course it does, and the high priests need to feel intellectual in the fellowship of villifying opposing opinion.
Happy caturday! Meow


Have... you been taking your meds?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: question_dj: Good lord. As someone that's coming to a point in their life where they may need ADHD meds to make their brain work right, this kind of shiat does not make the stigma of it any better. Musk sucks.

You sound...agitated.

You sound...agitated.


Seriously, though, I wish you the best.
I've found that my brain has become a dopamine pit because of social media triggers. Specifically Reddit this past period.
I've found that until and unless I really detach,  I want to keep flicking through the phone to the next emotionally triggering (excitement, chills, agitation) or mental stimulation.
It's like my default state has been changed.

I'm glad I'm aware of it happening, and as the saying goes, with awareness comes choice.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, it was a fun two years not having to worry about a megalomaniac's random tweets every day
 
NobleHam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I care so little what this dude thinks about anything, it really annoys me that for the next little while every toilet thought that pops into his head is going to be amplified and unavoidable.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

question_dj: Good lord. As someone that's coming to a point in their life where they may need ADHD meds to make their brain work right, this kind of shiat does not make the stigma of it any better. Musk sucks.


Do you mind if I ask for what?

/I have an inability to focus as a symptom of my depression and meds
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: question_dj: Good lord. As someone that's coming to a point in their life where they may need ADHD meds to make their brain work right, this kind of shiat does not make the stigma of it any better. Musk sucks.

You sound...agitated.

Seriously, though, I wish you the best.
I've found that my brain has become a dopamine pit because of social media triggers. Specifically Reddit this past period.
I've found that until and unless I really detach,  I want to keep flicking through the phone to the next emotionally triggering (excitement, chills, agitation) or mental stimulation.
It's like my default state has been changed.

I'm glad I'm aware of it happening, and as the saying goes, with awareness comes choice.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
