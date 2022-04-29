 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Is it because Russian checks are no longer rolling in?   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: CSB, Ku Klux Klan, Fascism, Political spectrum, White supremacy, Racism, Right-wing politics, Left-wing politics, alt-right  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nor are Russian nor Soviet czechs.

/ sorry.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
. I don't hope or expect to be forgiven."

Because you shouldn't be, Nazi boy.  You own that.  It will follow you to your grave, then you'll have to explain it to St. Peter if you believe in that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dead girl or live boy
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that man has candy in his van.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: . I don't hope or expect to be forgiven."

Because you shouldn't be, Nazi boy.  You own that.  It will follow you to your grave, then you'll have to explain it to St. Peter if you believe in that.


If he's chosen to speak out now due to legitimate reasons, then I can accept that he understands that he cannot really truly atone for what he did.  Hopefully there'll be some good in it, in that maybe it'll motivate others to do the same, to abandon the movement and to at least abstain from politics.

For what it's worth I believe that the sickness that infected so many people in the last two decades lies dormant in most people, and that the thin veneer of polite society that keeps it from manifesting is incredibly fragile and hard to put back.  People like feeling like they're in power.  That doesn't mean that they're actually in power, but the illusion has a very powerful draw that can cause people to do horrible things to try to achieve it, to try to be part of it.

I don't forgive him, but hopefully his coming forward will get other people to similarly consciously leave it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who cares. He's probably lying.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Has he disavowed that haircut?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Allegiances, once changed
Can change again
/I don't believe you
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Has he disavowed that haircut?


That's his support tribble.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i'm guessing he moved to norway because he wanted to get tips from anders breivik.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Always give your enemies a chance to surrender lest they fight to the death.

Hopefully his change of heart is genuine, and he serves as an example to others that it's never too late to reject hate.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peki: Always give your enemies a chance to surrender lest they fight to the death.

Hopefully his change of heart is genuine, and he serves as an example to others that it's never too late to reject hate.


Sun Tzu wrote that down a long, long time ago: 窮寇勿迫, "A cornered enemy, harry not", but human emotion often obscures that lesson.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We're not Nazis. We're not Confederates. We're not KKK members,"

"We're dedicated to the preservation of white heritage and identity. We're talking about European culture and identity."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In his statement, McLaren, 37, said he is sorry for his white nationalist activism ― which he described as "a desperate, foolish mistake, damaging to others, to myself, and to society" - but says he doesn't expect, and isn't asking for, any kind of absolution.

So you were a proud white supremicist at 32, yet you want redemption 5 years later?

White supremicist, go fark yourself.

/At least do some community work or something more than saying "My bad".
 
Wessoman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A genuine apology is a good start.

Now let's see truly changed behavior done with intent and purpose.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HuffPost spoke with McLaren by phone Thursday morning as he drove to work from his new home in Norway.


How the heck did he just up and move to Norway?  He didn't name his employer, so I suppose maybe he got sponsored for a visa that way (meaning, job first then changed residence, not move then get job).  Otherwise, I didn't think Norway was a country where you could just show up as an American (especially not a political extremist openly associated with a violent movement).  Is he married to a Norwegian that enabled him to get residence easier? How did he manage this?

Would it help my US emigration goals to become a white supremacist and then later disavow my participation in said movement? Norway wasn't a top destination choice of mine, but I could become convinced.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyone is capable of redemption. The question is, will someone acknowledge that they were wrong and that they hurt people, and are they making amends? Redemption requires action to combat what you set in motion.

He is not seeking redemption, he acknowledged his past transgressions but is specifically not taking action.

Maybe in another decade he'll decide to go that extra step, but it is good to see that someone publicly admits their errors. Most never even get to that point. So, a good first step.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yah know, fading into obscurity is always an option. Now he's a potential target,
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Anyone is capable of redemption. The question is, will someone acknowledge that they were wrong and that they hurt people, and are they making amends? Redemption requires action to combat what you set in motion.

He is not seeking redemption, he acknowledged his past transgressions but is specifically not taking action.

Maybe in another decade he'll decide to go that extra step, but it is good to see that someone publicly admits their errors. Most never even get to that point. So, a good first step.


His vocal disacowal is meaningful action; it remains to be seen if he'll follow up with more, but how much influence does this guy have outside the movement he left behind? Very little, I'd wager.

He could start by glitter-bombing Richard Spencer, I suppose.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Yah know, fading into obscurity is always an option. Now he's a potential target,


I'm sure he knows that. That is why his vocal disavowal of his past beliefs is actually meaningful.

If someone does come after him, I can only hope they leave his wife and kid out of it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm skeptical

Someone break his kneecap just to be sure
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wonderful. I hope he finds a way to reconnect with his community and help fix the harm he caused.

/Public apologies are a great first step. He seems a bit gun-shy of politics, but he could go help run the local library or something. That'd be a great way to make it up to his neighbors.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now that the project is completed, I disavow all negative consequences.

/S.O.P.
 
jerryskid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So once putin stops sending money, these trump "supporters" fade into the woodwork. I wonder why.

Perhaps on the of the trump worshipers on this site can tell us. Not that I'd believe or even think that a single one of them could present a cogent argument for any position.

Take that dumbf*ck "genius" from last week, who didn't understand 1st grade math or trivial statistics. I wonder where he is.
 
