(Ars Technica)   New USPS trucks that get lower mileage than a 1973 El Dorado are not sparking joy
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It sparks DeJoy - I'm positive he's heavily invested in these pigs.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When has any federally run agency ever specced some aquisition that was more fuel efficient?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Motherfarker, they should be at 30 mpg at least
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I have no doubt that the USPS has information on what trucks have run what routes over the years, and can compare that to its refueling and maintenance records to figure out how many miles per day its trucks actually drive.  They should then be able to configure two sets of regular route trucks, one set for say, 75% of the routes, and another set for 25% of the routes that are much longer (without quite qualifying as rural-route delivery) to ensure that they can deliver without being reliant on petroleum fuels.

in today's dollars the Grumman LLV was roughly $30,000 per unit.  It should well be possible to build a no-frills battery-electric vehicle with a cargo capacity of more than 200 cubic feet and a payload capcity of say, 1500 pounds, for under $40,000 per unit.

And even if they don't want to go electric, an off-the-shelf design like the Ram Promaster, based on the Fiat Ducato, should mean being able to buy right hand drive vans for postal carriers to use, and it's properly crash-tested.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Latest concept

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I used to live in a county that was almost 500 square miles and had one post office. Electric probably couldn't service it even today. However, I'm personally offended as an engineer that the USPS accepted a design that gets 8.6mpg with the AC on. They could do better with literally any off-the-shelf inline 4 cylinder, OTS 4-cyl diesel, OTS 4-cyl diesel or gas turbo, or OTS 2-3-4 cyl hybrid.

8.6 mpg is carbureted engine numbers from 1980. And I realize they have to factor in extra weight for the packages, but that's shiat gas mileage for a TRUCK from 1986, much less 2022. You get those numbers by using old, shiat, heavy tech. Cast iron block. Cast transmission. Mechanical fuel injection.

It's the kind of car a shiat contractor would put together by using all of the parts of the old car, adding something slightly new, and then turning it in. It's the equivalent of cheating on your homework.

Fark it, I hope it all goes back to the drawing board. The USPS should go largely electric, but they have a real opportunity to make some strides in the hybrid area for their larger delivery areas.

There's nothing creative about this contract except that we, as a country, are paying more than 50 billion to a company called "Oshkosh DEFENSE" <----------    WTF?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Everyone driving one of those is required to be called J F Sebastian.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's why they should be at 30 minimum
Rural delivery is certainly no place for electric, but in urban areas it is, because they park and walk.
The USPS should have been an innovator in vehicles but the GOP wanted to strangle them for a long, long time.

Oh, and that picture lives on my phone. I would drive the hell out of that.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The main reason I discuss electrics is that at least around here, the typical letter carrier pulls up to the front of a house, stops at the mailbox, shuts off the engine, steps out to place mail into the mailbox, gets back into the truck, starts the engine, and pulls away and up to the next house, etc, etc, etc.  An electric powerplant seems like it would a whole lot more sense, especially if they made use of a key fob that would shut off the vehicle as the postal carrier steps out and start it up again as they step back inside.  When the trucks are literally driving eighty feet between stops for house after house after house it seems dumb to constantly shut off and start up a gasoline or diesel engine.

For counties like yours I could see perhaps a hybrid powertrain, where the vehicle can do most or all of its stop-and-go route on batteries, but would switch to a small internal combustion engine to faciliate the higher speed legs of the route between major delivery areas.  Or just increase the battery pack sizes to fit the route.

There's precedent for it.

blog.kaiserwillys.comView Full Size


onallcylinders.comView Full Size


But back when the DJ-5 Postal Jeep was chosen, there was not nearly so stark a contrast between the military light duty truck and civilian vehicles, at least mechanically or in curb weight.

Nowadays this difference is stark.  Here's an article discussing fuel economy of various commercial vans:

https://momentumiot.com/what-is-the-most-fuel-efficient-cargo-van/

Obviously the smallest, car-based vans get the best fuel economy but are more like 130 cubic feet of cargo volume, the bigger diesels push it to 250 cubic feet while still staying above 20 miles per gallon, but even the large gasoline vans are still above 15.  And all but the GMC Savannah (is that now discontinued?) have engine bays with the cowl not particularly covering up the whole powertrain either, so servicing the vans should be at least somewhat practical.

Waaay different than military chassis.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Willys earned WAY more leeway than a company named "Oshkosh". Willy's did their work in work.

Oshkosh is a 1970's fashion company for sexually confused boys.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Willy's did their work in work.


Willy's did their work in war.

*sigh*
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pedantically Bantam most of the early work, and the vehicle was developed and entered production before December 7th 1941.  The work was done in the leadup to WWII, but the designers weren't arleady facing a shooting war when they sat down to figure it out.  They knew war was coming, but it hadn't yet arrived so their duress was comparatively less.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It sparks DeJoy - I'm positive he's heavily invested in these pigs.


Considering his tongue is firmly up Trump's ass, I'm only shocked they weren't converted to run on coal
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're trucks for crying out loud, and they are being measured on a custom standard designed to mimic mail delivery duty cycles, which is IN NO WAY comparable to EPA standards used to measure consumer vehicles. Quit the stalling tactics and buy the trucks.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you ever needed a clear sign that the Republicans outmanuever the Democrats in every way at every turn, the fact that Louis DeJoy is still Postmaster General is Exhibit A.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't I read somewhere earlier that they made sure the vehicles weighed over a certain amount so they couldn't be 100% electric? Something like maybe 3-4 lbs over?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had a Ford rental that would quit the engine briefly at stops. Instant back on, but it would only stay off a few seconds at a time. Is that possible for an engine while the driver carriea a package to the door, or was the brief time only how long it could maintain compression at TDC on a cylinder?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The fact that they are not using a hybrid drivetrain at least is insane. You can't get any worse mileage out of an ICE than by stopping it every 80 feet.

100% that corrupt piece of human garbage dejoy is corruptly involved... Too bad the right wingers on the scotus declared bribery de facto legal.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We have these running around with our mail and small packages
times.co.nzView Full Size


And these for large packages
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Oohh...a gay joke.  How original here in 2022.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
it's kind of awesome looking.

a bit 1982 plymouth tourismo, a bit homer's car.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Defense contractors get lots of random government contracts because the federal acquisition rules are so onerous that nobody else wants to deal with them. Plus in today's environment no automaker is going to divert limited capacity to make low margin mail trucks. News at 11.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should've just used the Ford Transit....
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Around here they do letter delivery with golf carts or battery bikes and package delivery by stock standard generic white vans.  There are some carriers who use the older non-assisted bikes too.  They do pay better than the USPS but a 1st class stamp is about US$0.78.  Most letters are delivered to mail boxes on the property and quite a few are delivered to mail boxes on the front porch or even front door slots.  The amount of junk mail is far lower than what gets sent around the US.

The USPS contract needs some serious investigation to follow the money.
 
