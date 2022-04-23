 Skip to content
Banned films, toys, loud music, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, April 21-27 ZX Spectrum Edition
5
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1320

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So last week we ran this story about the 40th Anniversary of the ZX Spectrum, that super expensive thingy that was supposed to be for "learning" but was really used for games. While I didn't own one myself, I had a friend who did and I remember a few games like Frogger and Styx that I got to play. Also, there's something about reading about a really long anniversary since something from your childhood, and realizing you're older than that.)

Anyway, the ZX Spectrum started this trend for computer makers - plug the "educational" end of it, and you can sell this stuff to more parents, and even to (duh-duh-d-duh!) schools! This is why nearly every GenX kid remembers playing Oregon Trail on a PC Jr. or Apple IIe - the schools bought this expensive video game machine that we could spend class time playing games and supposedly "learning" about what it was like on the Oregon Trail. Because learning about dysentery and making tombstones for your kids is definitely 3rd grade material.

But what no one but the kids (and a few smart teachers) really realized is that we were learning - just not what they though. We learned that this is a disk drive, and this is a disk, and if you want to copy another game to the other side of the disk you got the hole punch from the teacher and put a notch on it right there. And you learned that this is a keyboard where you can type things, and there are the words you need to know to make the computer play your game. It was indeed a good education - just not the one they thought they were giving us.

This is why we programmed our parents' VCRs and showed them how to use a cell phone.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us what you remember about your "computer education" as a kid.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can't say I have a preference either way when it comes to yeast or baking powder for rolls and biscuits.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I can't say I have a preference either way when it comes to yeast or baking powder for rolls and biscuits.


The thing I was taught was that rolls are made with yeast (so they rise before baking) and biscuits were made with baking powder (so they rise in the oven). Substituting one for the other in a recipe isn't going to turn out well.
 
