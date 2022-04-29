 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Book-banning neo-Nazi Texas school district to teachers: Here, sign this new employment contract that implicitly forbids you from pointing out that we are book-banning neo-Nazis. Oh and nice job there, it'd be a shame if anything happened to it   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's pretty explicit
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There are teaching jobs across the nation.  You are not a serf, tied to the land.  Even if this gets struck down quickly, this is just another reminder that you are working for Nazis.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pickering vs Board of Education

end of story
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

freddyV: Pickering vs Board of Education

end of story


Or is it the middle of a story with a shiatty ending?
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eisenhower sent troops to enforce civil rights.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Teachers are not a commodity in surplus. Have they thought this through?
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultimately, a Texas education will be worth just that. For a long time.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Teachers are not a commodity in surplus. Have they thought this through?


It's part of the Republican creed.

The "Keep 'Em Stupid" part.

They hate teachers. They hate education.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course it's Southlake.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every teacher should quit. Yes, it might be a hardship, but if they care about the kids and their own dignity, they should do it on principle.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why bother hiring teachers if they're only going to abolish schools anyway?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first rule of nazi filth: make sure no one talks about ways that you are nazi filth.

trump voters are always the first to throw insults and the first to complain that others speaking truth about them are insults. They are all stupid and weak.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like they're ashamed of who they are.

Maybe not.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Teachers are not a commodity in surplus. Have they thought this through?


Yes.  They're perfectly fine with no education at all if they can't simply push their corrupted syllabus.   They want people ignorant so they're easier to manage.
 
rc3ntexas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Texas strikes again.
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: There are teaching jobs across the nation.  You are not a serf, tied to the land.  Even if this gets struck down quickly, this is just another reminder that you are working for Nazis.


There is some language in their pension contract concerning working outside of Texass.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The governor of Texas wanted to get rid of the Department of Education in his presidential run. These are people who want to demolish all public education entirely.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn there are a bunch of stupid motherfarkers running things in Texas.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should dress up like books and BURN NAZIS.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All colleges and tech schools should not recognize diplomas from such institutions.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven months after teachers at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake went public with their concerns about an administrator's advice to balance books on the Holocaust with titles that show "opposing" perspectives, district employees this week discovered that a new clause had been added to their annual employment contracts, listed under the heading: "Non-Disparagement."
"You agree to not disparage, criticize, or defame the District, and its employees or officials, to the media," it read.

So instead of doing some retrospection and realizing how stupid it was to suggest a "balanced approach" when it comes to teaching the Holocaust, they've decided to punish the teachers for making the administrators look bad.

Sounds about right for Texas.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: There are teaching jobs across the nation.  You are not a serf, tied to the land.  Even if this gets struck down quickly, this is just another reminder that you are working for Nazis.


We all know these fatcat teachers can afford to pick up their lives and leave at any moment.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Goddamn there are a bunch of stupid motherfarkers running things in Texas.


Voted in and approved by a bunch of stupid motherfarkers living in Texas.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamingboard: cherryl taggart: There are teaching jobs across the nation.  You are not a serf, tied to the land.  Even if this gets struck down quickly, this is just another reminder that you are working for Nazis.

We all know these fatcat teachers can afford to pick up their lives and leave at any moment.


one of the upsides of being poor is that you dont have a lot of stuff to move.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder, once again, that all conservatives are subhuman filth.  Prove me wrong.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Pickering vs Board of Education

end of story


Difficulty: The current Supreme Court, and the non-zero chance that they will overturn decades or centuries of precedent for the sake of momentary political expediency.

/it would be an unsigned midnight ruling with a split of either 5-4 or 6-3 because of course it would
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't 'the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake' the district that drove out their superintendent for having an interracial relationship with a white woman?
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: trump voters are always the first to throw insults and the first to complain that others speaking truth about them are insults. They are all stupid and weak.


Hey now, that's an unfair characterization.

Some of them are also greedy and sociopathic.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

flamingboard: C18H27NO3: Goddamn there are a bunch of stupid motherfarkers running things in Texas.

Voted in and approved by a bunch of stupid motherfarkers living in Texas.


^^^^^^^
the reason Texas sucks is because of texans.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't 'the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake' the district that drove out their superintendent for having an interracial relationship with a white woman?


I will correct myself. That was 'Colleyville Heritage High School Principal James Whitfield'

Potato, potatoe. It's all White Settlement to me
 
Shryke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Teachers are not a commodity in surplus. Have they thought this through?


Lulz. Try again?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Step one. Get the school board to tell you in writing what they will do if you don't sign this illegal contract.
Step two. Let them know that you believe it to be an unconstitutional violation of your rights.
Step three. Get them to repeat the threat in writing.
Step four. Don't sign it.
Step five. They fire you.
six. Lawsuit.
seven. time passes, take on hobbies
eight.  win suit, get back pay and re-instatement.  Profit.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seven months after teachers at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake went public with their concerns about an administrator's advice to balance books on the Holocaust with titles that show "opposing" perspectives, district employees this week discovered that a new clause had been added to their annual employment contracts, listed under the heading: "Non-Disparagement."
"You agree to not disparage, criticize, or defame the District, and its employees or officials, to the media," it read.

Why would pointing out the policy to be pro Nazi be "Disparagement"? It's kinda like admitting it's a bad policy.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Such staunch protectors of the Constitution, these right wingers are.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't 'the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake' the district that drove out their superintendent for having an interracial relationship with a white woman?


No, that was Colleyville. They are neighboring districts. That whole area is the epitome of Texas Karens.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

freddyV: Pickering vs Board of Education

end of story


The school is probably counting on teachers not wanting to fight it in court and if they do they are counting on the current Supreme Court bench reversing Pickering.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Funny how these are the same people complaining about their freedumbs like freedom of speech and anti-cancel culture, yet they're doing both. I'm shocked.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't call them neo-Nazis.
They are Republicans.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Flunk their kids so they can't play football
 
tinyarena
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
violation of second amendment rights
THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!

violation of first amendment rights
you'll get over it
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Snowflakes putting a safe space in the contract so they don't get triggered like cucks
 
