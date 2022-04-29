 Skip to content
(US Department of Justice)   Old and busted: Ponzi Scheme - New Hotness: Ponzo Scheme   (justice.gov) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't that a side mission in Fallout 4?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course all the neighbors are like, "What? But they're such great people! I can't believe this."

And I believe it's not a matter of them realizing how f*cked the situation is, that somebody they trusted could turn out to be so evil. Nah, they don't believe they really did this, despite all the evidence.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ponzi schemes have

*puts on leather jacket

jumped the shark
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are a victim of, or witness to a public corruption scheme, it's never too late to do the right thing. The FBI is here, we are doing our job, and we want to hear from you."

The whole world witnessed a public corruption scheme from 2017 to 2021.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Does it involve chickens?"
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cops should stick to what they do best, killing black people and law an order
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Enzo scheme
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AC(ATB)AB
 
skot11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with a Panyo scheme, which involves ham.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Under the Mass Save program, utility companies select lead vendors to approve and select contractors to perform energy improvement work for residential customers. This contracting work - performed at no-cost or reduced cost to the customer - is then paid for by the lead vendors with Mass Save funds. "

In other words, it works just the way the Ponzo brothers worked it, but the bribes weren't the right thing to do. Or the bribes weren't big enough. Or they got caught bribing people, and other vendors don't. Since the article makes clear that there are hundreds of millions of dollars fed into this program every year, and then the program has to pay "lead vendors" and contractors, the possibilities for graft are enormous.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
