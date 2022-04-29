 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Philadelphia Waste Management facility converted to incinerator   (6abc.com) divider line
6
    More: Misc, According to Jim, block of Grays Ferry Avenue, authorities, fire, reports of injuries  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Neat! A headline you can actually smell
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is why you can't ditch a stolen cell phone in the trash. Well, shouldn't. If you're going to steal a purse and ditch the bag with the phone, it will cover your tracks.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
raw sewage smoke makes a nice bbq
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Again? The one from a couple days ago was in Nebraska.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12300189/Recycling-center-turns-into-trash-incinerator
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
SSDD
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.