(Blog Toronto)   Don't forget to check out the toilet vegetables next time you're at Toronto's airport   (blogto.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Somebody was about half way to cooking a delicious soup, until they discovered what those big water bowls are for. Luckily she didn't waste the guinea pig meat.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's the worst attempt at pruno I've ever seen.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this the vegetarian version of "she beefs" ?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gonna need some guinea pig meat to make all that palatable. Good thing the chef didn't get that far, meat's more expensive than vegetables.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
>gis toilet vegetable

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/one ticket window seat
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2518480/
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should've bought the American Standard Cadet 3:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

