(Kansas City) County bans dogs and cats living together, except the dogs and cats are human beings (kansascity.com)
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... defines a co-living group as a group of at least four unrelated adults living together in a dwelling unit. ...
if one adult is unrelated to another adult, then the entire group will be classified as unrelated."

As soon as one of those kids turns 18 though. Out on the street!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?


The article a couple of links up, shows the reasons, in black and white.

But, I would hate to have seven cars trying to fit on one driveway and in front of only one yard.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So are they going actively keep housing prices and rent low? No, of course they won't
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder how much the landlord class bribed them for this nugget of cruel stupidity.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I take it the place doesn't have a university.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There are going to be a lot of unexpected cousins in that town.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why?  Because fark you, got mine.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
a Johnson County city unanimously voted to ban a living arrangement aimed at helping tenants decrease the amount of rent they pay.

decrease, i think they have the wrong word there....
 
hej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?


You can't have 3 roommates, apparently.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
See ladies and gentlemen, you can't say people aren't forced.  This is the force.
This isn't the exception.  Our laws are hostile to the less than rich.
Sorry.  The next time something happens to a rich.  Don't expect tears here.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?


Sin.
 
hej
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?


None that I could see.  I'm guessing something something something property values.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: There are going to be a lot of unexpected cousins in that town.


This is my brother Daryl and this is my other brother Daryl...

Legal reasoning: https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/431/494/
 
KCinPA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had more than one roommate from college thru about age 30. This is DAF!
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: I wonder how much the landlord class bribed them for this nugget of cruel stupidity.


Nah. Landlords are fine with this. More tenants = more likely the bill gets paid.

This is NIMBY folks who don't want university or young working class kids in the neighbourhood throwing parties or taking up street parking.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zizzowop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA:.... "where a housing study showed that the average home price in the county rose 37% from 2017-2021, climbing from $324,393 to $443,700."  

$443K -average price for a house in Johnson County MS. Seems hefty, whats there?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It amazes me every single day that we're not seeing governing bodies dragged out of buildings.
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: Fart And Smunny: I wonder how much the landlord class bribed them for this nugget of cruel stupidity.

Nah. Landlords are fine with this. More tenants = more likely the bill gets paid.

This is NIMBY folks who don't want university or young working class kids in the neighbourhood throwing parties or taking up street parking.


It's the last bit.  Shawnee isn't near any university.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?

The article a couple of links up, shows the reasons, in black and white.

But, I would hate to have seven cars trying to fit on one driveway and in front of only one yard.


Couple of links up where? I can't see any additional links to more of the story on that page.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hej: Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?

None that I could see.  I'm guessing something something something property values.


Got love the stupidity of people who cry about someone hurting their property value.  While also crying about property tax  Assessments.
Please fark yourself
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kansas sucks just as much as Florida, only without the theme park and girls in bikinis.
 
Cheron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had a coworker who rented a few rooms to his wife's friend and her family. Got caught by zoning as the house was single-family. The solution, he adopted the 35-year-old friend thus becoming a grandfather to her children, and her husband was a son-in-law. Maybe a thriving business if mutual adoption
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?


It's to prevent voter fraud.  It's been long known that illegal immigrants stack as many people in a house as possible and use that address to submit illegal mail-in ballots.  Remember, the first step toward voter fraud is affordable housing.
 
JerkyMeat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
GOP states are the worse.
 
hej
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: FTA:.... "where a housing study showed that the average home price in the county rose 37% from 2017-2021, climbing from $324,393 to $443,700."  

$443K -average price for a house in Johnson County MS. Seems hefty, whats there?


Most of the money in KS.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: Fart And Smunny: I wonder how much the landlord class bribed them for this nugget of cruel stupidity.

Nah. Landlords are fine with this. More tenants = more likely the bill gets paid.

This is NIMBY folks who don't want university or young working class kids in the neighbourhood throwing parties or taking up street parking.


Then those people should support affordable housing.  But. No. Their idiots.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: FTA:.... "where a housing study showed that the average home price in the county rose 37% from 2017-2021, climbing from $324,393 to $443,700."  

$443K -average price for a house in Johnson County MS. Seems hefty, whats there?


Lots of "moving money around" businesses. I used to have a few clients in the area. Really weird liquor laws.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?

It's to prevent voter fraud.  It's been long known that illegal immigrants stack as many people in a house as possible and use that address to submit illegal mail-in ballots.  Remember, the first step toward voter fraud is affordable housing.


Most working class migrates don't even care about politics.  I've known plenty of Mexican nationals. They don't vote. And they care more about who's president in their home country.  Even while not having been there in decades . .
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: FTA:.... "where a housing study showed that the average home price in the county rose 37% from 2017-2021, climbing from $324,393 to $443,700."  

$443K -average price for a house in Johnson County MS. Seems hefty, whats there?


White people
 
Vern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hej: Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?

You can't have 3 roommates, apparently.


Yeah, this seems seedy. What if two friends rent a house together, and they both have a boyfriend or girlfriend that lives with them. That's four unrelated adults, and it's not uncommon. And with the rent prices, it's not surprising.

The last time I had a roommate, it was a two story townhouse, two bedroom, two bathroom, with washer and dryer. It was a nice place, but it was $570 a month, so neither of us could've afforded it on our own with the salaries around here. His girlfriend did move in, but she didn't contribute to the rent. That was back in 2005. Now places are charging $800 to $1000 for a studio apartment. $1400 for a two bedroom.

The wages have not kept up with the housing costs. Of course people have to quadruple up to have a halfway decent place to live.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Next, DNA tests required of all co-renters.  How else could they possibly hope to enforce this stupid-ass rule.
 
hausman007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
4 women living together qualifies as a brothel, maybe they are woke and applying laws equally.
 
Daer21
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

allears: cherryl taggart: Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?

The article a couple of links up, shows the reasons, in black and white.

But, I would hate to have seven cars trying to fit on one driveway and in front of only one yard.

Couple of links up where? I can't see any additional links to more of the story on that page.


Yeah...I'm wondering what the hell that's supposed to mean.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have Biden nuke the county and then go on TV and say "anybody else want to try the same thing.  How about you, cornpop?"

Problem solved.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?

Sin.


As someone who has lived a few blocks from a college, it has nothing to do with sin and everything to do with trash, parking, and noise.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?


Brown people...


That's why...They don't want brown people living together while being slaves at the local meat plants.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What on earth.

That's basically the common living situation EVERYWHERE ON EARTH until age 30. Then only in poor countries after age 30.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Vern: hej: Bootleg: So, you can no longer have room-mates? Can't get together with your friends to rent a house or apartment together, because no one pays enough for you to rent by yourself?

/Was there any reasoning provided for WHY they did this?

You can't have 3 roommates, apparently.

Yeah, this seems seedy. What if two friends rent a house together, and they both have a boyfriend or girlfriend that lives with them. That's four unrelated adults, and it's not uncommon. And with the rent prices, it's not surprising.

The last time I had a roommate, it was a two story townhouse, two bedroom, two bathroom, with washer and dryer. It was a nice place, but it was $570 a month, so neither of us could've afforded it on our own with the salaries around here. His girlfriend did move in, but she didn't contribute to the rent. That was back in 2005. Now places are charging $800 to $1000 for a studio apartment. $1400 for a two bedroom.

The wages have not kept up with the housing costs. Of course people have to quadruple up to have a halfway decent place to live.


They'll have to share one boyfriend or girlfriend. It's the law.
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Co-living is the only way I can afford to live. I can't afford to use every second paycheck to just pay rent.
 
