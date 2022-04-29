 Skip to content
(Southern Poverty Law Center)   It takes a special kind of person to anonymously donate a million dollars. It takes an EXTRA special person to donate that money to Alex Jones in Bitcoin   (splcenter.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soon a judge will say: "We'll take that thank you."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those funds were "donated" by Alex Jones to Alex Jones "anonymously".
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cryptonerds are also right wing assholes?  Who knew?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's not bankrupt anymore, now is he?  I don't know if that was the point or of some donor is actually just having fun with him and jerking him around in bankruptcy court, but that money won't be his for long.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
boy if i was on the other side of a bankruptcy proceeding thats the sort of thing that would make me suspect jones was hiding millions of dollars of assets in bitcoins and give me reasonable cause to demand the identity of that donor to prove it wasn't jones himself.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stolen funds?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Soon a judge will say: "We'll take that thank you."


Yeah, sure. That will be Judge "Ain't nuthin' gonna", sitting on the bench in the court of "happen".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone let his first wife know so she can get what he owes her.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: edmo: Soon a judge will say: "We'll take that thank you."

Yeah, sure. That will be Judge "Ain't nuthin' gonna", sitting on the bench in the court of "happen".


Bankruptcy court is different from regular criminal court. Those fines don't just go away.
 
