(Lifehacker)   You're telling by the pixels wrong   (lifehacker.com) divider line
33
    More: Fake, Subject, Image editing, Person, easy trick, Existential quantification, Editing, Waist, Waist-hip ratio  
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An article about images--that contains not a single image. Well done. Now let's dance about architecture.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

And it appears subby voluntarily reads Lifehacker.

/not even once
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

/not even once


You seem to have, at least once.

Anyway, I just clicked the link. NOT FAIR
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Anyway, I just clicked the link. NOT FAIR


Not of my own volition.  It seems that even "recommended" Lifehacker articles now fail to meet the lofty bar of my expectations
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And having seen a couple photoshops in your day.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
interesting advice

First, do 5 hours of digital detective work analyzing an image to see if its fake

then

Don't worry! Accept yourself as you are, don't get caught up in other people's online images.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The new thing is hiding the relevant images behind a video ad.

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Images cost more.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check my abs, yo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Images take forever to load on dial up, which is still the prefered way to access lifehacker.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't worry! Accept yourself as you are, don't get caught up in other people's online images.


The messaging here is particularly stupid.

"Don't despair that you're not as good looking as the models you see on the Internet. They might be cheating and using Photoshopped images! As for the people you meet in real life who are much, much more attractive than you, well, go ahead and despair. We don't have any sour grapes reasons to help you there."
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, why not...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems legit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clearly a shop. He's never been that fit in his entire life.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Must be running some really janky code or scripts too, as I get a blank page thanks to my addons.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Madonna Cawthorn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Clearly a shop. He's never been that fit in his entire life.


Clearly a shop. You know his breasts are bigger than that.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
wired.comView Full Size
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 299x532]


His tits are bigger than that
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Clearly a shop. You know his breasts are bigger than that.


Damn
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Clearly a shop. You know his breasts are bigger than that.


And his bulge is a lot smaller. More of a pimple than a bulge.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This sent me down the rabbit hole of finding bad photoshops, there's some good laughs curated here:
https://www.boredpanda.com/worst-photoshop-fails/
/bonus: not a slideshow format

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

At least put SOME effort in.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It doesn't feel like Lifehacker without dollops of mayonnaise.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did you all notice the new shop of the slenderized 45 with the skinny croquet hoops that came out recently?  Too much effort to track it down and post it.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

At least put SOME effort in.


I haven't seen that since 1996. The guy's a genius.
 
Double_B
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Logo Redesigns by Emily Zugay PART 1 - Tik Tok
Youtube ZdtW88jSd64
 
