(Law and Crime)   The insurrectionist who brought an arsenal to the Comfort Inn just obstructed justice the night before his bail hearing. Something about calling his wife to hide the drugs in case police searched his house again   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Important here, Vallejo asked his wife to scour his belongings-not just the black bins-to ensure that any such contraband was eliminated and wouldn't violate any conditions or 'jeopardize' his release," the brief continues. "Such an effort to ensure complete compliance is to Ed Vallejo's credit, not evidence of obstruction...

See?  He never said "destroy all the evidence".  Chexmix, liberal judge!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The finest people, ladies & gents.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some farking Trumper judge will give him a slap on the wrist.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When you're under investigation by the FBI, you can't just leave your drugs scattered all over, geez.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Some farking Trumper judge will give him a slap on the wrist.


Nah, that could hurt his fee-fees and we're sure he learned his lesson

/narrator: but he had not learned his lesson
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Vallejo's attorney Matthew Peed

Wow.  Talk about a really bad last name.  School must have been horrible for him.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a two-fer! It's illegal to purchase a gun if your a drug user.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No surprise. All of these people are not very bright. I mean, before making a phone call from jail or prison there is a always a message you listen to that states that conversations can and will be recorded. Appropriate dumbass tag
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Vallejo's attorney Matthew Peed

Wow.  Talk about a really bad last name.  School must have been horrible for him.


One of my classmates had the last name Raper. Pronounced exactly like that.

/ It really didn't come up, actually
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Vallejo's attorney Matthew Peed

Wow.  Talk about a really bad last name.  School must have been horrible for him.


Not as bad as Jimmy shiatz
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whenever I go sightseeing inmake sure I have an armed qrf nearby, just in case.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: SpaceyCat: Vallejo's attorney Matthew Peed

Wow.  Talk about a really bad last name.  School must have been horrible for him.

One of my classmates had the last name Raper. Pronounced exactly like that.

/ It really didn't come up, actually


I worked with a woman whose last name was Head. She was very good looking. School must have been annoying.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Important here, Vallejo asked his wife to scour his belongings-not just the black bins-to ensure that any such contraband was eliminated and wouldn't violate any conditions or 'jeopardize' his release," the brief continues. "Such an effort to ensure complete compliance is to Ed Vallejo's credit, not evidence of obstruction. That the government cannot see this is yet another example of it becoming stuck in its own guilt-assuming reasoning."

You see?!  He was telling his wife to destroy all of the bad and incriminating stuff because he didn't want any trouble with the law!  This man is a hero!

/This quote came from someone who is a real attorney.
//As in: someone who is a member of the Bar Association and gets paid for lawyering.
///My face and my palm have never been so closely acquainted before
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hahaha, you dumb, hateful, fark.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"For God's sake, don't dig up the back yard! That's where the guns are buried!"

So, anyway, I got home in time to do my spring planting....
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The government :  part of your release is not having drugs around

Criminal  :  ok I'll agree to that. Let me make sure my wife gets the house ready so that I'm in compliance

Government:  see your honor he's a criminal for trying to comply with your requirements

Drugs shouldn't even be illegal in the first place. This is the government trying to railroad some guy on bullshiat charges that they don't even need to do it in the first place since they have all the evidence of the original crimes.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: SpaceyCat: Vallejo's attorney Matthew Peed

Wow.  Talk about a really bad last name.  School must have been horrible for him.

Not as bad as Jimmy shiatz


Years ago my cousins insurance agent was Dick Salesman.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Later that evening, Vallejo's attorney Matthew Peed
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madaynun: HighlanderRPI: SpaceyCat: Vallejo's attorney Matthew Peed

Wow.  Talk about a really bad last name.  School must have been horrible for him.

Not as bad as Jimmy shiatz

Years ago my cousins insurance agent was Dick Salesman.


There's a Dr Sueme in STL.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some of these clowns were loaded for bear that day, but Candace Owens said it was grandmas taking selfies.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Al Tsheimers: iheartscotch: SpaceyCat: Vallejo's attorney Matthew Peed

Wow.  Talk about a really bad last name.  School must have been horrible for him.

One of my classmates had the last name Raper. Pronounced exactly like that.

/ It really didn't come up, actually

I worked with a woman whose last name was Head. She was very gooNi


I worked with a woman in her 60s named Slutsky. Her english was terrible, I hoped she didn't know
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Christ, what a maroon.  How many times are prisoners warned that all calls are monitored?  And his wife clearly didn't need to be told because she'd already ditched his stash.  But she was kind enough to confirm that on the recording.
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Al Tsheimers: iheartscotch: SpaceyCat: Vallejo's attorney Matthew Peed

Wow.  Talk about a really bad last name.  School must have been horrible for him.

One of my classmates had the last name Raper. Pronounced exactly like that.

/ It really didn't come up, actually

I worked with a woman whose last name was Head. She was very good looking. School must have been annoying.


i work with a Swindler
 
