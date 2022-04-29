 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Judge denies TFG request to end contempt order. $10,000 per day
58
•       •       •

58 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*chuckle*
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"New York judge said there was no evidence Trump had conducted a thorough search for the records sought by attorney general "

lol
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double down on the lies. I'm sure that's gonna work. Ooo! Ooo! Blame Obama! Yeah! That's the ticket!
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.


The courts get to directly tap Donald's bank account. Trump doesn't have the option of not paying these fines.
The courts always get their money.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clock is ticking even if you do not hear back from me.
Current schedule on hearing back: AD 253465.  1400 hours.  Julian*.

*Just for those extra fractions of a day.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA:

"Trump, a Republican, has denied wrongdoing and calls the investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat."

That's because it is, you orange-assed moron. Cry us a farking river.

fark TRUMP
 
peterquince
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like the contempt order was from Monday, so we're at $50k.

August 3 it hits $1,000,000.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"And for your stupid stunt, it's now a million dollars a day."
 
nickolas66
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But... her emails!
But... Hunter Biden's laptop!
But... water pressure!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

peterquince: Looks like the contempt order was from Monday, so we're at $50k.

August 3 it hits $1,000,000.


The longer this drags on, the more incentive the judge has to apply harsher penalties.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And now Trump has given the judge a sworn affidavit saying that he doesn't have the records. I don't think he understands that most likely the DA already has the records and wanted to see what Trump would cough up or say he didn't have.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x459]


You can use this in the Deutsche Bank thread, too.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.


he can go to jail for not paying.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.

he can go to jail for not paying.


I think the judge will probably just stick to taking money.
Donald could easily lose any property he owns in new York.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just put the fat old orange fark in jail for contempt each day that he isn't paying.  Enough is enough already.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What does he care if it costs him $10,000 a day? Isn't he a super bigly multibillionaire who considers that sum to be pocket change? Surely he wasn't exaggerating his personal wealth, was he?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More of this, please.
 
wage0048
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Just put the fat old orange fark in jail for contempt each day that he isn't paying.  Enough is enough already.


This.  Put him in solitary (for his own protection, of course) and allow him only a half-hour meeting with his attorney each day.  Oh, and he should be on suicide watch - you know, well-lit cell, nothing in there he can use to harm himself, continuous monitoring by jail staff, the works.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.

The courts get to directly tap Donald's bank account. Trump doesn't have the option of not paying these fines.
The courts always get their money.


Declined: Insufficient Funds
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I will consider your request to terminate the fine," he told Trump lawyer Alina Habba.


So...it's still under consideration.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Weaver95: Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.

The courts get to directly tap Donald's bank account. Trump doesn't have the option of not paying these fines.
The courts always get their money.

Declined: Insufficient Funds


Trump still owns property in NYC right?
Well...for the moment anyway. This goes on long enough, he will lose that as well.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.

The courts get to directly tap Donald's bank account. Trump doesn't have the option of not paying these fines.
The courts always get their money.


Trump won't pay in cash, he'll hand over the title to a property valued at $1,000,000. As attested by this authentic appraisal prepared by his accounting team. Unsigned, and written in Sharpie.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is he in cuffs yet? No?

Then who cares.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guarantee he has someone cooking his books. He'll probably take the loss as some sort of tax break and somehow make money. He very well be a slimeball of gelatinous proportions, but he knows how to keep his money while fleecing everyone else. And he does it in plain sight. He is like when Penn and Teller tell you how the trick is done and you still believe in magic.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nickolas66: water pressure


I'm out of the loop on this one.
 
blasterz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Judge needs to bring proceedings against Lord Dampnut's attorneys.

"Please end the contempt order"

"Has your client corrected the behavior that led to being found in contempt?"

"Er...um...kinda"

" 'Kinda', how?"

"He told the AG to fark off, he wasn't going to deliver any documents, and he was gonna stop even pretending to look"

"You have two minutes to explain to me how appearing before me to plead this is not in itself a contemptuous act"
 
millerthyme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wage0048: Jack Sabbath: Just put the fat old orange fark in jail for contempt each day that he isn't paying.  Enough is enough already.

This.  Put him in solitary (for his own protection, of course) and allow him only a half-hour meeting with his attorney each day.  Oh, and he should be on suicide watch - you know, well-lit cell, nothing in there he can use to harm himself, continuous monitoring by jail staff, the works.


Is Epstein's cell still available?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: And now Trump has given the judge a sworn affidavit saying that he doesn't have the records. I don't think he understands that most likely the DA already has the records and wanted to see what Trump would cough up or say he didn't have.


Demanding documents from a plaintiff when you already have them probably wouldn't make the judge very happy.

Doesn't mean she doesn't have documentation that would corroborate the requested documents, but she still has to act in good faith during discovery.

So, it's more of a, "let's see if the numbers on the requested documents match the numbers we already have that came from totally different documents".
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Aetre: Is he in cuffs yet? No?

Then who cares.


If you think Trump isn't absolutely livid about a 10k a day fine then you really haven't been paying attention....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Just put the fat old orange fark in jail for contempt each day that he isn't paying.  Enough is enough already.


Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Aetre: Is he in cuffs yet? No?

Then who cares.

If you think Trump isn't absolutely livid about a 10k a day fine then you really haven't been paying attention....


I honestly don't think Trump is livid about that; I don't think he believes he will ever actually pay it. When it actually gets taken, or a repo team shows up to Mar A Lago, maybe.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Aetre: Weaver95: Aetre: Is he in cuffs yet? No?

Then who cares.

If you think Trump isn't absolutely livid about a 10k a day fine then you really haven't been paying attention....

I honestly don't think Trump is livid about that; I don't think he believes he will ever actually pay it. When it actually gets taken, or a repo team shows up to Mar A Lago, maybe.


Um...you do know that the court has already started tapping Donald's bank account (s) and is already taking the cash directly out of Trump's pile, right?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Good. Now start slapping liens on all those properties, judge.
 
Northern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.


This.  Why isn't #45 being held in jail until he produces the documents?
Right, our justice system allows the wealthy to walk free without fear of any consequences.
I am imagining #45 entering court through a cloud of tear gas holding a Bible and telling the judge he left an upper decker in their home.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Mr. Tweedy: And now Trump has given the judge a sworn affidavit saying that he doesn't have the records. I don't think he understands that most likely the DA already has the records and wanted to see what Trump would cough up or say he didn't have.

Demanding documents from a plaintiff when you already have them probably wouldn't make the judge very happy.

Doesn't mean she doesn't have documentation that would corroborate the requested documents, but she still has to act in good faith during discovery.

So, it's more of a, "let's see if the numbers on the requested documents match the numbers we already have that came from totally different documents".


Yes, what is your point?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.

The courts get to directly tap Donald's bank account. Trump doesn't have the option of not paying these fines.
The courts always get their money.


So, uh, if there isn't $10,000 in his bank account?  Can they hold him in contempt and lock him up?

Weaver95: Aetre: Is he in cuffs yet? No?

Then who cares.

If you think Trump isn't absolutely livid about a 10k a day fine then you really haven't been paying attention....


When the stuff doesn't happen according to TFG' plans, he gets livid.

Court of Public Opinion is next
Expect Truth Social to broadcast to dozens of follower how the New York is being mean and nasty.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: the voice of raisin: Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.

he can go to jail for not paying.

I think the judge will probably just stick to taking money.
Donald could easily lose any property he owns in new York.


You're a mind reader and a fortune teller in this thread.

Weaver95: The courts get to directly tap Donald's bank account.


Whatever Sir Denis Eaton-Hogg
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

houstondragon: SpectroBoy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 498x280]

Good. Now start slapping liens on all those properties, judge.


That's likely the next level to all of this.
I think the judge is playing out lots of rope here, and letting Trump hang himself.
Donald best stop jerking around and do whatever the judge ordered or he will start losing brand name properties and it WILL sting.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Aetre: Weaver95: Aetre: Is he in cuffs yet? No?

Then who cares.

If you think Trump isn't absolutely livid about a 10k a day fine then you really haven't been paying attention....

I honestly don't think Trump is livid about that; I don't think he believes he will ever actually pay it. When it actually gets taken, or a repo team shows up to Mar A Lago, maybe.

Um...you do know that the court has already started tapping Donald's bank account (s) and is already taking the cash directly out of Trump's pile, right?


Is there any evidence of that?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

houstondragon: SpectroBoy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 498x280]

Good. Now start slapping liens on all those properties, judge.


Yes, liens are slapped. That's a nomenclature I can reference.

Tap.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Weaver95: the voice of raisin: Solty Dog: Yes, I'm sure he will pay that, yesiree, the check is in the mail.

There are penalties for not paying? Oh, we can appeal that for years.

he can go to jail for not paying.

I think the judge will probably just stick to taking money.
Donald could easily lose any property he owns in new York.

You're a mind reader and a fortune teller in this thread.

Weaver95: The courts get to directly tap Donald's bank account.

Whatever Sir Denis Eaton-Hogg


Let's just say that it's really farking stupid to piss off a judge.
They *always* get their money.
And the harder you fight, the more you lose.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Weaver95: Aetre: Weaver95: Aetre: Is he in cuffs yet? No?

Then who cares.

If you think Trump isn't absolutely livid about a 10k a day fine then you really haven't been paying attention....

I honestly don't think Trump is livid about that; I don't think he believes he will ever actually pay it. When it actually gets taken, or a repo team shows up to Mar A Lago, maybe.

Um...you do know that the court has already started tapping Donald's bank account (s) and is already taking the cash directly out of Trump's pile, right?

Is there any evidence of that?


Tons and tons of legalese on this subject, yes.
No I'm not going to slog thru it for you.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had to look up another article for more info on something I suspected. The court is demanding docs. Trump says these don't exist or can't be found. His lawyer basically sent a short affidavit pinky swearing they can't find the documents.  This is technically not an impasse. If a defendant wants to claim the docs can't be found, as I imagined, there are pre-existing standards for the detail that such a claim necessitates for a court and Trump's lawyers are refusing to provide it. Their farking affidavit doesn't say why they can't find the documents (did they never exist or are they missing?), who looked for them, what actions they took (database search, digging through the archive), who creates these files, where/how they are usually stored, who has had access since they were made...  there's an easy out to not providing the documents. Give them some reasonable info about the documents in their place. And they sure as fark have had time to put this together.

The aholes are basically arguing that the court is being mean because they are being fined for not providing something that can't be found and that this is some sort of impossible situation. But there is a very reasonable out to avoid the contempt w/o providing the documents. Of course, if you lie in the affidavit describing why the docs can't be found, you can get in trouble. So there's that. Easy enough to avoid by not lying though.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Weaver95: Let's just say that it's really farking stupid to piss off a judge.
They *always* get their money.
And the harder you fight, the more you lose.

I hope (implying doubt) you're correct, and so correctly correctish the liens result in property loss because real estate is the "game" he first claimed an expertise and that sort of irony would have currency in his eventual descent from a national stage.

But I read the thread as your hand waving a comment asking about penalties and assuming this judge isn't playing a role. As though judges are of a uniform class and "fair" or are to be trusted.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Serious question because I really don't know, but wouldn't the IRS have this info also and could the courts request or subpoena it from them?
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Put him in jail until he complies like a normal person would be.
 
red_dot_runner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
