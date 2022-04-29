 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This is why gas prices are so high
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  
I was told we were in the midst of the Biden Recession just yesterday. This must be some sort of rounding error.
 
skyn_floote
15 minutes ago  
images5.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
13 minutes ago  
Totally not profiteering, guys.  For serious.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  
The perfect capitalist way to lower gas prices is to start your own company thaat is willing to operate at a lower profit.  Way too may barriers to entry are in place for that to be feasible.

/I need a nap
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
12 minutes ago  
The smart money was getting paid to take barrels of oil 2 years ago when options were expiring.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
11 minutes ago  
Biden and the Democrats are hard at work trying to keep hard working real American Republicans down.

Took this picture this morning.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Check out the Diesel Price.

Thats roughly $8.27/G for you 'Mericans who think fuel is expensive down there. Lol
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  
They will lower the prices when they get scared again that electric vehicles' sales are increasing.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
11 minutes ago  
Never let a crisis stand in the way of profit.
 
Mad_Radhu
8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I did that!"
 
waxbeans
6 minutes ago  

flamark: They will lower the prices when they get scared again that electric vehicles' sales are increasing.


Nope. Their plan is to bleed dry the remaining dumb car divers.  I think gas will be 20 bucks a gallon and it will to bleed the dummies who won't let go of their f150s. Watch.
They will flip the justification to: our base is so small it's actually unprofitable to not sell gas at 20 a gallon
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

flamark: They will lower the prices when they get scared again that electric vehicles' sales are increasing.


I'm mapping out my EV purchase. First I need to wire up my garage to plug it in.
 
Rob3Fan
4 minutes ago  
If you want to be mad at someone over oil and gas prices blame commodities traders. They are the ones who drive up prices on the market. The oil companies just sell on that market at the prices the traders will pay.
 
waxbeans
3 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: If you want to be mad at someone over oil and gas prices blame commodities traders. They are the ones who drive up prices on the market. The oil companies just sell on that market at the prices the traders will pay.


💯💯💯💯💯
 
steklo [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmousse
3 minutes ago  
what's you gonna do about it? NOT buy gas? spend MORE than them on politicians?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
1 minute ago  
Yeah, I had to raise my prices, too. Inflation, you know. There are times when you look at dollars, and times when you look at percentages, and there are times when you consider both.

/Jeez, I'm charging $4 for something that was $3 last year. My profit has gone up (percentage-wise) more than the oil companies.

Now let's consider a follow-up tweet:

"Some very rough math (last years numbers): -

US oil companies profits: ~$200B -
US gas consumption: ~ 125B gal.
So, about $1.60 / gal of what we pay at the pump is just their PROFITS.
Research study in ~2014 concluded about the same."

Those are facts. The flaws in the conclusion is in the assumptions that it costs nothing to refine gas from oil, costs nothing to transport the gasoline to the gas pump, that the gas station doesn't have to make a profit or pay their employees. And that was the same in 2014, duh.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
1 minute ago  
I took a picture of this sign right before Biden was elected.  Gas was cheap and I got a free NFL glass of Dick Butkus with fill up.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Right after he got elected it was like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I WAS NEVER ABLE TO COMPLETE THE SET WITH MERLIN OLSEN AND ROSIE GRIER!  STUDY IT OUT!
 
