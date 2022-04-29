 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Who has the right to Nazi-looted art? I'm sorry, I meant Russian looted art from Mariupol museums   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Vladimir Putin, Russian forces, occupied city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials, Russia, Kuindzhi art museum, Ukrainian troops, cultural heritage  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Apr 2022 at 8:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guess they don't trust that those are going to be Russian museums any time soon then.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
f*ck the orcs
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, goddammit.   😖
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Hey fun boys, get a room"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Time to start dusting off the chairs at Nuremberg.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just feel like my soul is screaming now. I just hate them so deeply. I hope the fires in Russia burn bright
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Time to start dusting off the chairs at Nuremberg.


and The Hague.
and maybe a few cells in GTMO?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Add it to the list.....
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah but Russia has nukes so it's best to just let them steal whatever they want.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, why are you people acting surprised? Even if Russia wasn't known for being total picks, this is what usually happens when a nation invades another, especially when they are assholes, which we have established is exactly what Russia is comprised of...
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the soldiers will be selling them for bottles if vodak.  They'll then disappear.

The ones that aren't blown up by Ukrainian bombs, since Russians have them.  Having to bomb the past to save the future.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: f*ck the orcs


EABOD!  For the Horde!!!


Fark Russia, though.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS..... honestly?

Say what you will about the Russian troops, but I find it difficult to believe the average soldier has the education and mien to identify high-value artwork, let alone have the ability to ruck the stuff out.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nexzus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [i.ytimg.com image 400x225]
"Hey fun boys, get a room"


Yup, expecting this. Current Fark "Expecting this" score 1285-1.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Amber Room has been reconstructed if anyone is bored this weekend
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: The Amber Room has been reconstructed if anyone is bored this weekend


Where's Amber dancing these days?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.