 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   CDC:"Um, you guys? Do you still have some of your Covid-19 facemasks lying around? Because you're actually gonna need 'em again"   (newyorkupstate.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, New York City, New York, New York state, Hudson River, Catskill Mountains, Orange County, New York, high Covid-19 levels, Southern Tier  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 2:47 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And when you look at their map that focuses on transmission and NOT the garbage "hospital admissions only" green map (that they never should have switched to), the entire country's bonkers with the *(*&#& virus.

Walensky made a really bad call with removing masking. It was a garbage experiment that's violently failed.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still wearing them in public.
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm a double boosted mask wearing mofo
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Znuh: Walensky made a really bad call with removing masking.


Turning over Masking Mandates to STATE governments
FTFY.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this.

I'm not an anti-vaxxer goober.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Y'all got anymore of them anti-virals?"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've gone 2 years without catching it, even being out in the public at the height of the pandemic, and I owe it to wearing masks religiously.

I don't want to be the last guy to die from it at the end of the pandemic and even if I got a mild strain, I don't want to be on the front end of the next wave, so I'm keeping the mask.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I still have about 100 paper and cloth masks, and 55 N95s. I'm good.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, I do.

/Plus stocked up on hand sanitizer, too.
 
Kuta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Biden assured us the pandemic was over.

Fauci just said we're transitioning.

Hooray.

Liars.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Funny, I live in NY and the grocery stores are so overstocked with hand sanitizer they are giving it away for free.  Every week I grab a bunch.  If I end up not needing it they are great for starting the firepit
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Challenge mode:

I've been vaccvinated twice.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I've gone 2 years without catching it, even being out in the public at the height of the pandemic, and I owe it to wearing masks religiously.

I don't want to be the last guy to die from it at the end of the pandemic and even if I got a mild strain, I don't want to be on the front end of the next wave, so I'm keeping the mask.


this was me until omicron. I masked all the farking time and still got that little variant. I'm still not sure where. Thankfully being vaxxed and boosted meant it was very mild for me. Like less mild than many colds I used to have.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course we're going to need them. Only complete morons thought the pandemic was over just because an unqualified judge stopped mask mandates, and Democrats are afraid that Americans are so damn stupid that they think the far-right-wing authoritarian party that attempted a coup offers them "freedom" from the need for personal responsibility.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ya know, Covid or not, it's been kinda cool not getting sick from random colds or flus for the past couple years.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Ya know, Covid or not, it's been kinda cool not getting sick from random colds or flus for the past couple years.


We went 2 years without so much as a sniffle in our house. With three kids!

We've had three or four things go through in 2022. I blame the end of mask mandates.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a surprise... to idiots, Republicans and optimists in denials.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I've gone 2 years without catching it, even being out in the public at the height of the pandemic, and I owe it to wearing masks religiously.

I don't want to be the last guy to die from it at the end of the pandemic and even if I got a mild strain, I don't want to be on the front end of the next wave, so I'm keeping the mask.


How do you know you haven't caught it and simply were asymptomatic?  I never have been diagnosed but I assume I have had it given my job required me to be in public throughout the pandemic.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I suspect President DeSantis will fix this kind of nonsense.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.