 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Deutsche Bank HQ raided as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. TFG to start shiatting bricks in 4....3...2   (theguardian.com) divider line
22
    More: News, Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Money laundering, Prosecutor, Deutsche Bank's headquarters, Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Bank, Lawyer  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 2:50 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't pay off the regulators when you run out of rubles?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point they should just take everything at once. Save them the trouble of going back again later for the next inevitable DB investigation
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as someone sharpens the crayons so they can illustrate it for him
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This happened in 2018 too, nothing happened.


https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/29/business/deutsche-bank-police-raid/index.html
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Excellent
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not really, Subby. The hamberder grease keeps his crap nice and smooth, no matter what.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Interesting. Let's see if any members of the GOP get worried over this.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love it when they go after rich folk.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm yes this time the wealthy politically connected white person will face the bitter taste of justice.
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it really a law-enforcement "raid" when the company being "raided" is the one who called the authorities and told them to come?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cue the "Ain't nothing going to happen" pic.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


\ Nothing happened in 2018
\\ Nothing happened in 2015
\\\ AintNothingGonnaHappen.gif
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Interesting. Let's see if any members of the GOP get worried over this.


You must think in rubles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shastacola: This happened in 2018 too, nothing happened.


https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/29/business/deutsche-bank-police-raid/index.html


Agreed, but the difference here is that Russian money can no longer pay off regulators.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I think "raid," I think of the cops busting down the door without knocking, weapons drawn, terrorizing the occupants, shoving them to the ground and shooting the dog.

This is more like a "search of the premises" than a raid.

Just my opinion.

/Although if the cops got unruly and decided to shoot a board member or two I wouldn't be angry.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x354]

\ Nothing happened in 2018
\\ Nothing happened in 2015
\\\ AintNothingGonnaHappen.gif


Good news: It's under a Democratic administration, so no one is actively, publicly covering it up

Bad news: Merrick Garland is the AG, so it's covered up behind the scenes through inaction.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shastacola: This happened in 2018 too, nothing happened.


https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/29/business/deutsche-bank-police-raid/index.html


Ah, nevertheless...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shastacola: This happened in 2018 too, nothing happened.


https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/29/business/deutsche-bank-police-raid/index.html


Most that usually happens is some fine that's less than.the profit they made from the wrong thing they did, an no admission of guilt.

That's why they keep doing it over and over through the decades - it makes rational sense for them to do so, with the system rigged in their favor like that.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The real crime is people saying ain't nothin' gonna happen, rather than the fact that ain't nothin' gonna happen.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.