(Bangor Daily News)   Hundreds of Mensa members gather for their annual gaming convention, where after a weekend of pedantic arguments and rules-lawyering, five new games receive the organization's coveted 'Seal of Smug Self-Superiority'   (bangordailynews.com)
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like somebody didn't qualify for membership
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

(Mark Cuban, seen here declaring his dominance.)
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's hilarious watching Mensa members fail the marshmallow test.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
😂 Dumb girl
 
haknudsen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: It's hilarious watching Mensa members fail the marshmallow test.


Or delaying eating one candy to get even more empty calories is a stupid thing to do.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You could get them all to toss the board games aside by showing up with BECMI or AD&D books.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My Year in Mensa

Terrific podcast.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Isn't it a "fake" organization, though?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Membership card:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The best intelligence test: do I want to belong to a group of insufferable assholes who don't know the difference between ignorance and stupidity?

/other than the ones I was born into, of course...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got invited to a Mensa Halloween party in Chicago back in the 90s.  They rented a hotel out by the airport.  There was a dance floor... and right next to it... the room full of puzzles.  It turns out the real intelligence test is when they offer to sign you up but you nope the fark out and snag a 12 pack on the way out the door.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean, Mensa means table in Latin, so playing board games is on brand.
 
70Ford
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there a weight requirement for mensa now?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think the article used a generic stock photo of gamers at gaming convention, and not a photo form the event of people who are supposed to be smarter than average.
i0.wp.comView Full Size


everything on display here looks very middle bell to me...
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So it's sorta social, demented and sad, but social. Right?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: The best intelligence test: do I want to belong to a group of insufferable assholes who don't know the difference between ignorance and stupidity?

/other than the ones I was born into, of course...


Ironically this same question can be applied to much of higher education, which is a shame.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

unixpro: Sounds like somebody didn't qualify for membership


Nah.  Mensa is a pretty annoying bunch.  There are quite a few very smart people who don't join.  It's a weird brag to me.  So  I'll share my humble brag instead.

CSS:   Years ago, I was driving a big 4WD loaded with shrimp nets from Astoria to Newport, Oregon.  I was dressed in some seriously grubby clothes and for some reason had decided to paint my nails a few days before, and the paint wasn't looking very nice after a couple of days of shoving my fingers through shrimp web.  Oh and my hair was a mess.

Anyway, I see this young woman hitchhiking on 101 and pick her up.   During some conversation I mentioned something about "when I was in college"...she looked at me, very surprised and said "YOU went to college?".   Yeah, sweetie I did, and graduated with what Oregon State uses instead of summa cum laude.

Part of me would love to join Mensa just so I could show up in my Xtratufs and hoodie.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I joined Mensa almost 30 years ago.  I was told "Mensa meetings are a great place to pick up women!"

Hmm, I like smart girls, I thought, why not?  This city has CalTech and JPL so the odds might be good.

After a few meetings, I realized I have had better ideas, I confess.

Imagine Crazy Girlfriend.  Now give her an INT of 17 and a CHA of 8.

I noped right out of my last meeting.

/I'd attend an open gaming convention though
//game cons are virtually stag mensa meetings anyway
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used be know a guy who was heavily involved in the local Mensa chapter.  He mentioned once that I should take the test. At the time, the cost was like $30.  I figured I was paying to find out that I was as smart as I thought I was, or that I wasn't as smart as I thought I was. Neither option seemed like a good use for $30.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I mean, Mensa means table in Latin, so playing board games is on brand.


Latin is a dead language.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: baronbloodbath: I mean, Mensa means table in Latin, so playing board games is on brand.

Latin is a dead language.


Nisi pecuniam omnem mihi dabris, ad caput tuum saxum immane mittam
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is it, starbucks.
This is the moment you've trained for.


..get the applications ready.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FAFA:

Out of 65 games submitted for evaluation, five will be chosen for the "Mensa Select" seal of approval, the Bangor Daily News reported. Past winners include Scattergories, Trivial Pursuit and Taboo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry! Geniuses only!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: baronbloodbath: I mean, Mensa means table in Latin, so playing board games is on brand.

Latin is a dead language.

Nisi pecuniam omnem mihi dabris, ad caput tuum saxum immane mittam


 !حالم ازت بهم می خوره
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
