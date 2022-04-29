 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Teacher tries 70's classroom method revival: ah, the good old days   (sfgate.com) divider line
    Marin County, California, San Rafael, California, Education, Marin County Jail, 46-year-old Teagen Leonhart, Teacher  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm actually shocked that she didn't claim that a student must have slipped something into her coffee...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Welcome back, your dreams were your ticket out, welcome back, to that place that you laughed about...

Ah, the 70s.

Actually I don't remember much about the 70s.  I do remember my kindergarten teacher had me stand out in the hall when the other kids said morning prayer.  (Not as a punishment, per se, but so that the other kids didn't ask about why I wasn't saying prayers.)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a paddlin' ...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back in our day that's when the teacher would whip out the projector and show us all kinds of nonsense.
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The teacher, 46-year-old Teagen Leonhart, was held in Marin County Jail and charged with public intoxication and child endangerment. The outlet says she was responsible for 53 students during her workday and had taught classes all morning.

OOGA BOOOGA EVERYONE PANIC!
 
aremmes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, one of my high school math teachers taught while coked up. The other one was drunk.

He was a good teacher. The cokehead, I mean.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
With a helpful picture of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One teacher with 53 students? I'da been high, too.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was a little kid in the 70s, our neighborhood babysitter was a college girl that would lay out topless while smoking a joint and listening to Fleetwood Mac on the radio. She would do this while we were in her care and none of the parents got upset. We were looked after and our parents were free to go to dinner, dancing, etc.

The 70s were a magical time.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the 80's, it was with a cigarette dangling from their mouth.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It was the opinion of the DRE officer that due to her intoxication level, Leonhart was unable to care for the safety of the children while they were in her classroom."

Ok, look, I'm not defending what the teacher did by any means, but let's cut the hyperbole shall we?  These were high school students, not kindergarteners.  Unless she was sharing the booze and pills with them I don't see how she endangered their safety.
 
