(Gawker)   "Of course, this is not the first time we've been confronted with the fact that single men are disgusting Garbage Pail Kids who are resigned to live in their own stench and filth"   (gawker.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 6:08 PM



chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guilty.

Less so now that I have a girlfriend. Because she deserves better. And.... they need cleaning more often given her vigorous nature.

Tee hee.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see someone's having a great time on Tinder.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: Guilty.

Less so now that I have a girlfriend. Because she deserves better. And.... they need cleaning more often given her vigorous nature.

Tee hee.


She poops the bed?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And? It's not like people stayed when I was doing well. Why care now. Jfc fml.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is a gawker again?   who bought the name ?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: there is a gawker again?   who bought the name ?


Apparently a company that sells clean bedsheets.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bears with furniture
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had a spend the night sleeping on a king size bed that belonged to my cousin and his wife. Their house was disgusting, the bed and bathroom particularly. They did not change their sheets for company. The bed was so horrifyingly encrusted that I wrapped my hair in my jacket, wore socks and jeans, and folded my arms like Lily Munster.

As an adult, I cannot cope with a dirty bed or bathroom. Sheets are changed once a week. No exceptions.
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: chawco: Guilty.

Less so now that I have a girlfriend. Because she deserves better. And.... they need cleaning more often given her vigorous nature.

Tee hee.

She poops the bed?


Wait, yours doesn't?  You aren't still using cloth sheets are you?  Maybe that's why she won't.  Get some good soft rubber ones and that will solve things.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not true..I change my sheets regularly, my house is clean..I clean the bathroom weekly..
Because I cannot live like that..I've seen how many people live..Even married people..And they live like
pigs..I'm WAY more fussy about the interior of my house than I am the outside...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is based on U.K. adults. Everyone there is filthy.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This single guy has no pets, doesn't eat in the bedroom, and washes sheets every 1-2 weeks.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's going to make a lot of cats happy very soon.
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: dbaggins: there is a gawker again?   who bought the name ?

Apparently a company that sells clean bedsheets.


Are there companies that sell not-clean ones?  These days its hard to keep on top of things and that would save a lot of time.
 
mudesi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than all the cum stains on the floors and the walls, my house is spotless.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was planning on buying new sheets after I finish work today, so I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Takes me 5 minutes to make the bed if that. I wash the sheets every time I do the wash. It's just one extra load.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clean sheets means you can bring someone home, which means you have not given up hope yet.
Don't give up yet you pathetic single Farkers. Tomorrow is gonna be the day so go wash your sheets.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: dbaggins: there is a gawker again?   who bought the name ?

Apparently a company that sells clean bedsheets.


BDG; it stands for Bedroom Dressings and Garments.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Lochsteppe: dbaggins: there is a gawker again?   who bought the name ?

Apparently a company that sells clean bedsheets.

Are there companies that sell not-clean ones?  These days its hard to keep on top of things and that would save a lot of time.


There's probably a vending machine in Japan.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disagree with the article 100%.  In every case in my life I lived much healthier and cleaner living by myself than with a woman.

/The hair in the bathroom is gross
//I'm convinced women want to marry someone just so someone will clean their disgusting sink and shower drains
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of exceptions to this.

I can live in dirt but what I can't stand is disorder. And one follows the other. So I like to keep the house orderly and because of that it's naturally clean.
 
mudesi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Clean sheets means you can bring someone home, which means you have not given up hope yet.
Don't give up yet you pathetic single Farkers. Tomorrow is gonna be the day so go wash your sheets.


Hell, I still got a brand new pillow on the left side of the bed, untouched by my head, just waiting for the day.....
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once knew a few incredibly gorgeous young women who rented a house together.  See them in public and most guys would have their jaws drop.  However, I had been in their house and would not have touched them without watching them take a decontamination shower first.  And having my memory of their home wiped.

Me on the other hand?  No, I wasn't cleaning every speck of dust and constantly scrubbing the floors or anything, but for this single male there was no clutter, the dishes were done and put away, and the bathroom counter was clear and the mirror clean.  Always.  My shoes were usually kicked off randomly at the front door, that's about it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the majority of couples said three weeks.

So that's actually six weeks worth of dirty sheets
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have sex at her place, not yours. Problem solved!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Bears with furniture


Look, if I could eat my entire body weight and nap for 4 months, I'd do it.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey fellas, let's write some derogatory crap about women. I bet they'd appreciate the insights
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: the majority of couples said three weeks.

So that's actually six weeks worth of dirty sheets


I do laundry and a sheet change every two weeks. I'd actually like to change them at about 9-10 days but it screws up the workflow. So I deal with sleeping in dirtier sheets than I'd like to for a few days.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, so we can now label people based on their gender?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs clean sheets when you pass out on the couch?
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK so there may be a pinch of truth to this one....
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People-without-young-kids-like typing detected in this thread and the article.

/My house is a FEMA declared disaster area
//5 minutes after spending hours cleaning
///ESPECIALLY the bathroom
 
Coincidentally_Ironic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel attacked.

/ the sauce I've been brewing in my navel is almost done, too
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: BumpInTheNight: Lochsteppe: dbaggins: there is a gawker again?   who bought the name ?

Apparently a company that sells clean bedsheets.

Are there companies that sell not-clean ones?  These days its hard to keep on top of things and that would save a lot of time.

There's probably a vending machine in Japan.


"probably", right right.  Shipping is a pain though.

Outlawtsar: /My house is a FEMA declared disaster area


Hey do you got any dirty sheets you need taken off your hands for a fair price?  But not the kids' sheets, that would be weird.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Sheets"?

???
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm fairly fastidious, I just hate dusting and I don't do windows.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This has happened to me a few times, despite most of my adult life being more in the 2-3 week range. Coincidentally, I have had off-and-on bouts with pretty awful clinical depression.

For the purposes of this kind of study, I would be considered a "man."

Maybe amab boys shouldn't be raised with the expectation of not having feelings, so that they later have a better chance of being able to deal with them if they're not in an intimate relationship with one person whom they feel mildly comfortable exposing themselves to at the time (and those partners aren't saddled with unreasonable emotional labor)?

Just a thought.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In related news, single women found to be unattractive, often with bad personalities.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: People-without-young-kids-like typing detected in this thread and the article.

/My house is a FEMA declared disaster area
//5 minutes after spending hours cleaning
///ESPECIALLY the bathroom


This is true, but the original point was about SINGLE men, right?  Not single dads, couples or families.  I kept a very clean home when I was single and pet-less, but then again I was the only one there to make a mess.

Now that I have a wife, kids, and pets... things are nowhere near what I consider 'clean', though not so bad I don't have guests over.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Every night, the dishes are done and in the drying rack before I go to bed, and I change my sheets twice a week.  My place isn't messy or dirty, just cluttered and a little dusty.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't mind being thought of as a Garbage Pale Kid. At the end of the day I go home to a house/property that is paid for, debt free, and single. Besides if I get lonely I can make sweet sweet COBOL posts on Fark while listening to Barry White to relieve the tension.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: chawco: Guilty.

Less so now that I have a girlfriend. Because she deserves better. And.... they need cleaning more often given her vigorous nature.

Tee hee.

She poops the bed?


That's what I herd
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Out of the 2,250 adults surveyed, 40 percent of the single men - almost a full half - said they sleep in filthy bed sheets for up to four months - four months - at a time. (The recommended duration between clean sets of sheets, from health experts, is one week.) 12 percent of those men said they wash them "when they remember," which the BBC aptly notes "could be even longer."
As for everyone else, 62 percent of single women said they washed their sheets every two weeks, and the majority of couples said three weeks.

Nice massaging of the data to produce the clickbait headline they wanted. They round up the 40% of men who don't frequently wash their sheets to "half", but don't do the same with the 38% of women who also aren't regularly washing theirs. They also only tell us about the least cleanly men, and contrast it against the most cleanly women.

In reality, some people are clean freaks, some people are total slobs, and the average person falls somewhere in the middle. I've visited enough homes of friends, family and acquaintances to know it has more to do with upbringing and personal motivation than gender.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You change your sheets?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No sheets, no blankets, problem solved NEXT PROBLEM PLEASE
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who needs clean sheets when you pass out on the couch?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a cat too, and she's well taken care of.  She's having the time of her life, because I don't care if she scratches my ugly couch and chair or the carpet.  It's a pro-scratching household.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: In reality, some people are clean freaks, some people are total slobs, and the average person falls somewhere in the middle


Lying on fresh sheets after a shower so both you and the bed are clean feels really nice; you can tell when the sheets are ready for cleaning and it doesn't require a calendar.

If you sleep in the same bed every night and you're NOT changing those sheets more frequently than every two weeks, you're feeling those dirty sheets and you just don't care.  Your mileage may improve slightly if you wear PJs (and hopefully launder THEM frequently).
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm single and the longest I can go is ten days. The cats shed too goddamn much for me to let it go longer. I also vacuum daily.

I will admit to letting the bathroom go for up to two weeks. I hate cleaning the bathroom.
 
